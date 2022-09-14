North Douglas School District No. 22 Board of Directors Work Session — 5:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. 541-836-2223.
KELLOGG
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Kellogg Rural Fire District Board of Directors Monthly Meeting — 7 p.m., Leonard Hall Station No. 2, 14641 Tyee Rd., Umpqua. 541-459-1548.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-6851.
OAKLAND
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Oakland Board of Education Regular Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Oakland High School Library, 521 NE Spruce St., Oakland. 541-459-4341.
Oakland Rural Fire District Board of Directors — 7:30 p.m., Oakland Fire Station, 117 SE Third St., Oakland. 541-459-5427.
ROSEBURG
Thursday, Sept. 15
MedCom Ambulance Authority Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 12 p.m., 1290 NE Cedar St., Roseburg. Tele- and videoconferencing available. 541-673-5503.
Douglas County Planning Commission Public Meeting — 6 p.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 216, 1036 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-440-4289.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Douglas County Fair Board Meeting — 7 a.m., Douglas County Fairgrounds Cascade Hall, 2110 SW Frear St., Roseburg. 541-440-4394.
SUTHERLIN
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Regular Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., Main Station, 6522 Nonpareil Rd., Sutherlin. 541-459-9802.
Monday, Sept. 19
Sutherlin School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Sutherlin School District, 531 E. Central Ave. 541-459-2228.
WINSTON
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Winston-Dillard School District Board Work Session — 6 p.m., McGovern Elementary School, Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St, Winston. 541-679-3000.
Winston-Dillard School District Regular Board Meeting — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School, Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St, Winston. 541-679-3000.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
