Days Creek Charter School Board of Directors Regular Monthly Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Thursday, Sept. 8
Elkton City Council Regular Meeting — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. To attend meetings by phone or computer, follow instructions at glidefire.org/board-meetings. 541-496-0224.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Myrtle Creek City Council Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-6851.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Roseburg Public Schools Regular Board Meeting and Work Session — 6 p.m., 1419 NW Valley View Dr., Roseburg. Also available via Zoom at bit.ly/3q8d0pS. 541-440-4016.
TILLER
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Tiller Rural Fire District Monthly Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway. The public is welcome. 541-825-3837.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
