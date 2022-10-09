CAMAS VALLEY
Monday, Oct. 10
Camas Valley Fire Department Regular Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Rd., Camas Valley. 541-671-3656.
DAYS CREEK
Monday, Oct. 10
Douglas County School District No. 15 Board Meeting — 6 p.m., Days Creek Charter School Room 215, 11381 Tiller Trail Highway. 541-825-3296.
ELKTON
Monday, Oct. 10
Elkton School District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. Agenda is available at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Elkton City Council Regular Meeting — 8:30 a.m., Elkton City Hall, 366 First St. 541-584-2547.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Myrtle Creek Park Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.
RIDDLE
Monday, Oct. 10
Riddle City Council Meeting — 6 p.m., Riddle City Hall Council Chambers, 647 First Ave. coriddle647@gmail.com or 541-874-2571.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Oct. 10
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Available virtually at bit.ly/3M4abjQ. 541-671-3691.
Roseburg City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Virtual access at bit.ly/2WtMdpt or facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-6866.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Douglas County Governance Meeting — 4-6:30 p.m., bit.ly/3yjQr5Z. 541-440-4777.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Douglas County Fire District No. 2 Civil Service Commission Meeting — 1 p.m., 1400 Buckhorn Rd., Roseburg. Also available via telephone and videoconferencing. 541-673-5503.
Roseburg Charter Review Committee Special Meeting — 4 p.m., Roseburg City Hall, Council Chambers, 900 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. 541-492-6866.
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Dr., Roseburg. Also available via Zoom; meeting info and agenda at rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Executive Session — 4 p.m., Tapoyta Hall Room 17, 1140 Umpqua College Rd., Roseburg. Per ORS 192.660(2)(h) and ORS 192.660 (2)(i). 541-440-4622.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Work Session — 4:30 p.m., Tapoyta Hall Room 17, 1140 Umpqua College Rd., Roseburg. 541-440-4622.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Tapoyta Hall Room 17, 1140 Umpqua College Rd., Roseburg. Livestream available at youtube.com/umpquacc. 541-440-4622.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Calapooia Fire District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire Station, 1120 Highway 138 W., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Fair Oaks Rural Fire Protection District Regular Board of Directors Meeting — 6 p.m., Main Station, 6522 Nonpareil Rd., Sutherlin. 541-459-9802.
TENMILE
Monday, Oct. 10
Tenmile Rural Fire District — 6 p.m., Tenmile RFD Station, 158 Reston Rd., Tenmile. Remote access available: 559-856-2045. 541-679-4629.
WINSTON
Monday, Oct. 10
Winston City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Winston Economic Development Committee Meeting — Noon, City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-6739.
Winston Dillard School District Board Work Session — 6 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St., Winston. 541-679-3000.
Winston Dillard School District Regular Board Meeting — 7 p.m., McGovern Elementary School Room 25, 600 NW Elwood St., Winston. 541-679-3000.
YONCALLA
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 6 p.m., 2640 Eagle Valley Road, Yoncalla. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
Info: 541-957-4218.
