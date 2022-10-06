Camas Valley Fire Department Regular Board Meeting — 5 p.m., 142 Burma Road, Camas Valley. 541-671-3656.
ELKTON
Monday, Oct. 10
Elkton School District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road. Agenda is available at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228 ext. 200.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Myrtle Creek Park Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant Street, Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.
ROSEBURG
Monday, Oct. 10
Umpqua Public Transportation District Board of Directors Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 3076 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. Available virtually at bit.ly/3M4abjQ. 541-671-3691.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Douglas County Governance Meeting — 4-6:30 p.m., bit.ly/3yjQr5Z. 541-440-4777.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority — 4 p.m., RUSA Board Room, 1297 NE Grandview Drive, Roseburg. Also available via Zoom; meeting info and agenda at rusa-or.org. 541-672-1551.
SUTHERLIN
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Calapooia Fire District Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Calapooia Fire Station, 1120 Highway 138 W., Sutherlin. 541-459-2856.
TENMILE
Monday, Oct. 10
Tenmile Rural Fire District — 6 p.m., Tenmile RFD Station, 158 Reston Rd., Tenmile. Remote access available: 559-856-2045. 541-679-4629.
WINSTON
Monday, Oct. 10
Winston City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Winston Economic Development Committee Meeting — Noon, City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd. 541-679-6739.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
