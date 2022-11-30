Public Meetings Nov 30, 2022 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save REEDSPORTMonday, Dec. 5Reedsport Urban Renewal Quarterly Budget Meeting — 6 p.m., Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.Reedsport Quarterly Budget Meeting — 6:15 p.m., Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6:30 p.m., Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.Reedsport Urban Renewal Agency Meeting — 7 p.m., Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.Reedsport City Council Meeting — 7:15 p.m., Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.ROSEBURGWednesday, Dec. 7South-Central Early Learning Hub Regional Governance Council Public Meeting — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., bit.ly/3B8MmCu. 541-850-1138. WINSTONWednesday, Nov. 30Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Special Meeting — 4:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.Winston Planning Commission Meeting — 7 p.m., Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape Ave. 541-679-6739.YONCALLAMonday, Dec. 5Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 6 p.m., 2640 Eagle Valley Rd., Yoncalla. 541-849-2152.Agenda GuidelinesNotices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, OR., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. Information: 541-957-4218. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Oregon Roseburg Reedsport City Council Law Politics Institutes Notice Meeting Agenda Yoncalla City Council Winston City Hall Winston Community Center Guideline Drain Oakland Ore. Reedsport City Hall City Planning Special Meeting Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Wish 2022 Wish 2022 TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Tino's Tacos gets a new home Salem teenager missing, seen in southern Oregon Dream Center receives surprise donation Vehicle rollover Wednesday on Interstate 5 Death Notices for November 24, 2022 Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Portland, Oregon, approves $27M for new homeless camps Public Meetings District judge dismisses Phelps lawsuit against jail healthcare partner Women's College Basketball Scores Wednesday's Transactions
