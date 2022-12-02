Reedsport City Council Meeting — 7:15 p.m., Reedsport City Hall, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-3603.
ROSEBURG
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Douglas County Local Public Safety Coordinating Council Behavioral Health and Housing Subcommittees Meeting — 11:30 a.m., Douglas County Courthouse Room 310, 1036 SE Douglas Ave. Roseburg. Also available virtually at bit.ly/3is5w0f. 541-440-4409.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Roseburg Parks and Recreation Commission Meeting — 8:15 a.m., Public Safety Center Umpqua Room, 700 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Also available electronically at facebook.com/cityofroseburg. 541-492-6700.
South-Central Early Learning Hub Regional Governance Council Public Meeting — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., bit.ly/3B8MmCu. 541-850-1138.
TILLER
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Tiller Rural Fire District Monthly Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway, Tiller. The public is welcome. 541-825-3837.
WINSTON
Monday, Dec. 5
Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Winston Traffic & Public Safety Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., Winston Police Department conference room, 131 NW Rose Ave. Winston. 541-679-6739.
YONCALLA
Monday, Dec. 5
Yoncalla City Council Meeting — 6 p.m., 2640 Eagle Valley Rd., Yoncalla. 541-849-2152.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, OR., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. Information: 541-957-4218.
