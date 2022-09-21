CAMAS VALLEY
Thursday, Sept. 22
Camas Valley School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., Camas Valley Charter School Room 21, 197 Main Camas Rd., Camas Valley. 541-445-2131.
DRAIN
Monday, Sept. 26
North Douglas School District No. 22 Regular Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., North Douglas High School Library, 305 S. Main St., Drain. Virtual meeting link available upon request; contact shawna.dicks@northdouglas.k12.or.us. 541-836-2223.
GLIDE
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Glide School Board Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., Glide High School Library, 18990 N. Umpqua Highway. 541-496-3521.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Myrtle Creek Planning Commission — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chambers, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-6851.
OAKLAND
Monday, Sept. 26
Historic Preservation Commission Regular Meeting — 6 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 637 NE Locust St., Oakland. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Reedsport Main Street Program Board Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 451 Winchester Ave. Reedsport. Also available virtually at bit.ly/3oHAwcQ. 541-271-3603.
Port of Umpqua Meeting — 7 p.m., Port of Umpqua Annex, 1841 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. 541-271-2232.
RIDDLE
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Riddle School District Board of Directors Regular Meeting — 7 p.m., 401 First Ave., Riddle. Meeting will follow social distancing and PPE guidelines. 541-874-3131.
ROSEBURG
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Douglas Soil & Water Conservation District — 5 p.m., 2741 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-391-1921.
Umpqua Community College Board of Education Regular Meeting — 5 p.m., Tapoyta Hall Room 17, 1140 Umpqua College Rd., Roseburg. 541-440-4622.
Roseburg Public Schools Board Work Session and Brief Regular Session — 6 p.m., 1419 NW Valley View Dr., Roseburg. Also available virtually at bit.ly/3R33X4q. 541-440-4016.
SUTHERLIN
Thursday, Sept. 22
Sutherlin Parks Commission Meeting — 7 p.m, Sutherlin Civic Auditorium, 175 E. Everett Ave. 541-459-2856.
WINSTON
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Winston-Dillard Water District Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting — 5:30 p.m., 121 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-8467.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting. Info: 541-957-4218.
