Glide Rural Fire Protection District Board of Directors and Contract Review Board Meeting — 6:30 p.m., Fire Station, 18910 N. Umpqua Highway. Available via phone or teleconference, find info at GlideFire.org. 541-496-0224.
MYRTLE CREEK
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Myrtle Creek City Council — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. 541-863-3171.
OAKLAND
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Oakland City Council — 7 p.m., Oakland City Hall, 637 NE Locust Street, Oakland. 541-459-4531.
REEDSPORT
Monday, Nov. 7
Reedsport Urban Renewal Quarterly Budget Committee Meeting — 6:15 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Also available virtually at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport Quarterly Budget Committee Meeting — 6:15 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Also available virtually at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council Work Session — 6:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Also available virtually at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.
Reedsport City Council Meeting — 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, 451 Winchester Ave., Reedsport. Also available virtually at bit.ly/2ZxU9eb. 541-271-3603.
TILLER
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Tiller Rural Fire District Monthly Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway, Tiller. The public is welcome. 541-825-3837.
Agenda Guidelines
Notices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, Ore., 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. They must be received three business days before they need to be published, not the meeting date. These notices are separate from legal notices. Oregon law requires notice of public meetings, including a list of items to be discussed at the meeting.
