ELKTONWednesday, Jan. 4Elkton School District Curriculum Review Committee Meeting — 6 p.m., Elkton High School Library, 739 River Road, Elkton. Agenda available at elkton.k12.or.us. 541-584-2228.MYRTLE CREEKTuesday, Jan. 3Myrtle Creek City Council Meeting — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek City Hall Council Chamber, 207 NW Pleasant St., Myrtle Creek. Includes Executive Session per ORS 192.660(2)(d). 541-863-3171.TILLER Tuesday, Jan. 3 Tiller Rural Fire District Monthly Board Meeting — 7 p.m., Tiller Fire Hall, 27598 Tiller Trail Highway, Tiller. The public is welcome. 541-825-3837.WINSTON Tuesday, Jan. 3Winston City Council — 7 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.Wednesday, Jan. 4Winston Planning Commission Meeting — 7 p.m., Winston City Hall, 201 NW Douglas Blvd., Winston. 541-679-6739.Agenda GuidelinesNotices of public meetings should be sent to Agendas, The News-Review, 345 NE Winchester St., Roseburg, OR, 97470; fax: 541-957-4270; or email: newsdesk@nrtoday.com. Information: 541-957-4218.
