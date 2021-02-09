Raising kids isn't always easy, especially if you are a sheep living along Highway 138 East on Monday. Sometimes your newborn lamb will stray too close to the fence, causing one ewe some anxious moments until her young one finally trots back to the fold. Sometimes, your siblings might act sensible and stay close to home, there's always that one outlier lamb who appears to dance like everyone is watching.
Sheep tales
Mike Henneke
News Editor
Mike Henneke has been working in newspapers for nearly 30 years. Dad of 5 kids, send more snacks.
