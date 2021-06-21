Editor’s note: A story about the 2021 Sutherlin Blackberry Festival in Sunday’s edition of The News-Review contained several factual errors. The following is a corrected version.
Mud volleyball, classic cars, a cornhole tournament and blackberry wares are all on the slate when the Sutherlin Blackberry Festival returns Aug. 20-22 at Sutherlin’s Central Park and the nearby timber grounds.
The festivities begin Friday, Aug. 20, with the Rat Rod Roundup Poker Run, which begins 1 p.m. at CW Auto Sales, 1101 S. Comstock Road. Later Friday, a Cruise In hosted by Double R Powder Coating, 1140 Page Road, is set from 5-10 p.m., with live music featuring Neil Johnson Gregory.
Saturday, Aug. 21, includes a 5K Fun Run scheduled for 7-8 a.m. at Sutherlin High School, and the annual mud volleyball tournament beginning at 9 a.m. at the festival grounds. Official opening ceremonies are slated for 10 a.m., the same time that car show and vendor booths are scheduled to open at Central Park. BMX racing will also begin at 10 a.m. at the timber grounds track, and registration will open for the blackberry cooking contest at 10 a.m. as well.
Later on Saturday, a cruise will be held 6:30-9:30 p.m. along Central Avenue in Sutherlin between Abby’s Pizza and Bi-Mart, with live music by Hecktic Week at the Sutherlin Lauren Young Tire Centers.
Sunday, Aug. 22 will include mud drag races at the timber grounds, a motorcycle show, a chili cook-off and a pet “blackberry pie” eating contest. Sunday afternoon will feature more mud volleyball, a Blackberry Cornhole Tournament, belly dancing, a diaper derby and karaoke.
Raffle tickets are being sold for several prizes, including a 1932 Ford Model B pickup. Tickets are $5 each.
For more information, contact festival chairman Duane Waller at 541-580-8621 or visit the Sutherlin Blackberry Festival page on Facebook.
