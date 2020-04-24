On March 17, Portland landlord and developer Kevin Cavenaugh emailed the 32 restaurants and retailers leasing space from him. Two lines stood out in bold:
“We are all in this together.”
“Rent will not be due in April.”
Then he emailed dozens of more tenants and said, for April, pay what you can.
“Please don’t take my kindness for weakness,” he said a few weeks later, sitting in the empty food court of The Zipper, his triangle of a building on Northeast Sandy Blvd. “This is a deep study in human nature. Every dollar you don’t pay me is a dollar I fall into the hole. But I trust you.”
As the coronavirus pandemic ravages the economy, destroying tens of millions of American jobs, governments in Oregon and Washington have tried to slow the carnage by imposing moratoriums on commercial and residential evictions. But absent private negotiations with landlords, who may themselves owe banks, the day will come when unpaid rent is due, possibly during a severe recession.
Some commercial landlords have responded to requests for accommodation with silence. At The Zipper, the landlord took a different view of his building’s economic food chain. That’s had a ripple effect from workers at the bottom to investors at the top.
Bottom rung: the workersThe Zipper is a funky, single-story building at a triangular intersection once occupied by a used car lot. Its central common area is ringed by a coffee shop, a full bar and four micro restaurants: Slice Pizza; Basilisk for fried chicken; Sari Ramyun for Korean ramen; and Tight Tacos, which is still open for takeout and delivery during the statewide shutdown.
In mid-March, the restaurants braced for disaster. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown was on the brink of banning people from eating and drinking on site.
“I just had this feeling that something big was about to hit,” said Whitney Delk, the bar manager at Paydirt. “This tidal wave.”
She ran into one of the bar’s owners, Ezra Caraeff.
“He looked like a president that had served two terms,” she said. “I was just like, ‘What’s going on?’ and he pulled us outside and told us that they would be closing the bars the next day.”
On March 16, Brown gave her order.
On March 17, landlord Kevin Cavenaugh sent his email to The Zipper’s tenants, forgiving April rent.
It was an immense relief to the business owners, but for most workers, it couldn’t turn back the tsunami. Several of the building’s restaurants laid off staff quickly, trying to help them beat the rush of unemployment claims.
That didn’t always work.
With no computer, Paydirt bartender Ray Vigil struggled to file for unemployment on his phone. He planned to travel to Utah to help care for his mother, who he described as immunocompromised.
He got sick on the drive.
“Super lethargic,” said the 30-year old. “Sore throat and all that.”
He holed up in an RV. The Utah night fell to 13 degrees. He saw his mom from a distance, signed up for food stamps, got a drive-thru coronavirus test and waited for the results. He worried about money. Felt restless. Depressed.
“I’m filled with anxiety. Like, so much. I want something to happen,” he said by phone from Utah. “I want to go back home.”
In Portland, Whitney Delk struggled with Oregon’s outdated and overloaded unemployment system.
“The website keeps changing what it’s telling me,” she said. “It says it’s processed. It says it’s received and then it says there’s no claim on file. It’s just kind of all up in the air.”
By April 20, she still had no clarity on the claim she filed March 31.
She also found herself alone, mourning the job she loved and not thinking about her $45,000 in student loans.
“I feel like every day it gets more eerily quiet,” she said. “I saw a kid squirting a water gun into the concrete wall the other day. He didn’t have anyone to play with. I was like, ‘I feel you.’”
A silver lining appeared for at least one of the laid-off workers. Basilisk line cook Andrew Smith had been balancing work and school when the pandemic took his job. Suddenly, he had time to study. And with an extra $600 per week in enhanced unemployment benefits from the federal government, he began making more money, jobless, than he had in the service industry.
“If you take the whole deadly virus thing out of it, I’m doing pretty good,” he said.
In the RV in Utah, bartender Ray Vigil got his COVID-19 test results: negative. He packed for Portland.
Middle rung: the businessesBy mid-April, the only buzz of activity at The Zipper came from Tight Tacos’ kitchen. Two people fit. Three max. Running lean meant layoffs.
“Our internal battle was: If we close, when do we open? If ever? Closing and reopening would be harder,” said co-owner Mark Cosio. “If unemployment is gonna be so good, how are we gonna find employees to actually work?”
Over at the bar, Paydirt, the doors were barricaded shut with empty kegs and metal s’mores sticks.
“Every day when I walk into a bar that’s completely empty and looks like this bar, it physically hurts me,” said co-owner Ezra Caraeff. “And I do it four times a day.”
Most of the business owners in The Zipper have more than one location. So as revenue tanked in March, difficult conversations about layoffs and rent multiplied.
“We’re entirely at the mercy of our landlords and the federal government at this point,” said Caraeff. “We have four different places, four very different landlords with different personalities and probably different financial situations.”
