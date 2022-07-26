DEAR ABBY: When my husband died two months ago, my identical twin helped me move in with her. She never married. I do all the chores — clean six litter boxes, load and unload the dishwasher, etc. I don’t know how to operate her washer/dryer, as she has shown me only once. She doesn’t like the way I use my phone, set up files, nothing. She also drinks a lot, uses marijuana and is on a starvation diet. If I eat any carbohydrates at dinner, she accuses me of being a “glutton.”

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

