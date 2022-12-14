TODAYOvereaters Anonymous — 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 17, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-637-8555.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Open to ages 7 and up. $20 buy in for all games. Games start at 6:30 p.m. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Dementia Caregiver Support Group — 5:30-6:30 p.m., 2837 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Ask for Sarah or Sandy at 541-464-5600.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30 p.m., River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Rd., Roseburg. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker and over 90 different light displays. $10 per car. Check online for special admission days and to purchase tickets. uvfestivaloflights.com.
Holiday Lights Bike Ride — meet by 5:45 p.m., ride starts at 6 p.m., Umpqua Valley Tennis Center, 1201 Northwest Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. bit.ly/3haFnTA.
Easy Doers Al-Anon — 6:30-7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Tri-City SoCo Al-Anon — 7-8 p.m., TriCity Presbyterian Church, 355 Meadow Ln., Tri City. 541-430-0042.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-673-7552.
THURSDAYToastmaster Open House — 6:45-7:45 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Guests are welcome. Also held virtually; contact 541-680-4166 or kem.todd@gmail.com for Zoom meeting info.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TOPS OR1188 Winston/Roseburg — 8:30-9:30 a.m. weigh in, 9:45-10:45 a.m. meeting, New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-637-0182.
Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Chef Prepared Lunch — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $5. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, roseburgbrownbagaagroup.org. 541-673-7552.
Pinochle — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $1.25 for five games. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Mah Jong — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Lookingglass Grange Farmers Market — 2:30-5:30 p.m., 7426 Lookingglass Rd., Roseburg. 541-679-1565 or bit.ly/3fKqCkM.
Teen Hangout — 3-4:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Teen Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-492-7050.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30 p.m., River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Rd., Roseburg. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker and over 90 different light displays. $10 per car. Check online for special admission days and to purchase tickets. uvfestivaloflights.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., 820 W. Kenwood St., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Glide Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7-8 p.m., Glide Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 19085 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
VFW Post and Auxiliary 2468 General Meeting — 7 p.m., VFW Post Hall, 1127 NE Walnut St., Roseburg. General Meeting. 541-672-9716.
FRIDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, roseburgbrownbagaagroup.org. 541-673-7552.
Buffet Lunch — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $6 a person. Includes dessert. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Elephant Elves — Noon-2 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. Elephant artists painting ornaments for guests, interact with the elephants, take an “elphie” and more. $35; ages 2 and under free. wildlifesafari.net/events. 541-679-6761.
Chess Club — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Fun Friday — 1 p.m., Glendale Community Library, 190 Third St., Glendale. facebook.com/GlendaleCommunityLibrary. 541-832-2360.
Wildlights Christmas Celebration — 5-8 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. $8 admission for non-members; $5 for members; ages 2 and under free. Build a gingerbread person, family photos at special stops throughout the village and more. wildlifesafari.net/events. 541-679-6761.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Open to ages 7 and up. $20 buy in for all games. Games start at 6:30 p.m. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Bridges to Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30 p.m., River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker and over 90 different light displays. $10 per car. Check online for special admission days and to purchase tickets. uvfestivaloflights.com.
Christmas Variety Show — 6 p.m., Grand Victorian Theatre, 828 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. $69 for adults, $30 for children under 14. Includes four-course meal. grandvictoriantheatre.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-673-7552.
UACT presents “Humbug” — 7 p.m., 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. $15 adults; $10 children under 10. uact-theatre.com. 541-673-2125.
SATURDAYBreakfast with Cheetahs — 8-9:30 a.m. and 9-10:30 a.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. $15 for adults; $12 for children; ages 2 and under free. All your favorite breakfast items and classic family photos with Wildlife Safari ambassador cheetahs. wildlifesafari.net/events. 541-679-6761.
Chef Prepared Breakfast Buffet — 9 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $6 a person. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Roseburg High School Astra Club Reading Time — 10:30 a.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. High school students read with preschool-fourth graders. 541-492-7050.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St., Oakland 541-673-7552.
Elephant Elves — Noon-2 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. Elephant artists painting ornaments for guests, interact with the elephants, take an “elphie” and more. $35; ages 2 and under free. wildlifesafari.net/events. 541-679-6761.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.