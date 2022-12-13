TODAYRoseburg Public Library Drive Up Book Service — 3-6 p.m., 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-492-7050.
Melrose Farmers Market — 4-7 p.m., Melrose Grange, 3811 Melrose Rd., Roseburg. bit.ly/3vAuDlC.
Elks Lodge No. 326 Bingo — Doors open 5 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m., 749 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. 541-672-4455.
Celebrate Recovery — 5:30 p.m. meal, 6:30 p.m. meeting, Winston Assembly of God, 360 SE Darrell Ave., Winston. A Christ-centered 12-step program. 541-378-2854.
Community Cribbage Tournaments — 5:30–8:30 p.m., Abby’s Pizza Annex building, 1661 NE Stephens St., Roseburg.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30 p.m., River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Rd., Roseburg. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker and over 90 different light displays. $10 per car. Check online for special admission days and to purchase tickets. uvfestivaloflights.com.
Taco Tuesday Open Mic Night — 6 p.m. sign ups, performances 7-11 p.m., RIO Venue, 1969 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. 21 and over. bit.ly/35QGvFO.
Umpqua Community Center Farm Pick-Up — 6-7 pm., 806 Hubbard Creek Rd., Umpqua. Food, arts and crafts, treats, fresh flowers and produce. 458-802-0925. bit.ly/37TBnxy.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Rd., Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Roseburg High School Band Winter Concert — 7-8:30 p.m., Roseburg High School Rose Theater, 400 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Free. Roseburghighschoolbands.com.
UACT presents “A Charlie Brown Christmas” — 7 p.m., 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. $15 adults; $10 children under 10. uact-theatre.com. 541-673-2125.
Roseburg Autistic Adult Support Group — 7:15 p.m., Sunrise Enterprises Administration Offices, 423 NE Winchester St., Roseburg.
WEDNESDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TOPS Meeting — 8:30-10:45 a.m., Winston Community Baptist Church, 91 SE Thompson Ave., Winston. First visit free. tops.org.
Operation Home Front — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Army National Guard, 111 General Ave., Roseburg. Toys for the children of military and veterans. Please bring ID and bags.
Woodcarving Classes — 9 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Canyonville Farmers Market — 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Seven Feathers Casino Resort parking lot, 146 Chief Miwaleta Ln., Canyonville. facebook.com/CanyonvilleFarmersMarket.
Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-492-7050.
Chef Prepared Lunch — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $5. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Storytime — 11:30 a.m., Glendale Community Library, 190 Third St. facebook.com/GlendaleCommunityLibrary. 541-832-2360.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, roseburgbrownbagaagroup.org. 541-673-7552.
Chess Club — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Overeaters Anonymous — 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church Room 17, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-637-8555.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Open to ages 7 and up. $20 buy in for all games. Games start at 6:30 p.m. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Dementia Caregiver Support Group — 5:30-6:30 p.m., 2837 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Ask for Sarah or Sandy at 541-464-5600.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30 p.m., River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Rd., Roseburg. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker and over 90 different light displays. $10 per car. Check online for special admission days and to purchase tickets. uvfestivaloflights.com.
Holiday Lights Bike Ride — meet by 5:45 p.m., ride starts at 6 p.m., Umpqua Valley Tennis Center, 1201 Northwest Stewart Parkway, Roseburg. bit.ly/3haFnTA.
Easy Doers Al-Anon — 6:30-7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-0042.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Tri-City SoCo Al-Anon — 7-8 p.m., TriCity Presbyterian Church, 355 Meadow Ln., Tri City. 541-430-0042.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-673-7552.
THURSDAYToastmaster Open House — 6:45-7:45 a.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Guests are welcome. Also held virtually; contact 541-680-4166 or kem.todd@gmail.com for Zoom meeting info.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
TOPS OR1188 Winston/Roseburg — 8:30-9:30 a.m. weigh in, 9:45-10:45 a.m. meeting, New Hope Church, 5995 Old Highway 99 S., Roseburg. 541-637-0182.
Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Chef Prepared Lunch — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $5. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, roseburgbrownbagaagroup.org. 541-673-7552.
Pinochle — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $1.25 for five games. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Mah Jong — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Lookingglass Grange Farmers Market — 2:30-5:30 p.m., 7426 Lookingglass Rd., Roseburg. 541-679-1565 or bit.ly/3fKqCkM.
Teen Hangout — 3-4:30 p.m., Roseburg Public Library Teen Room, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-492-7050.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30 p.m., River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Rd., Roseburg. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker and over 90 different light displays. $10 per car. Check online for special admission days and to purchase tickets. uvfestivaloflights.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., 820 W. Kenwood St., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Glide Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7-8 p.m., Glide Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 19085 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
VFW Post and Auxiliary 2468 General Meeting — 7 p.m., VFW Post Hall, 1127 NE Walnut St., Roseburg. General Meeting. 541-672-9716.
FRIDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, roseburgbrownbagaagroup.org. 541-673-7552.
