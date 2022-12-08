TODAYLookingglass Grange Farmers Market — 2:30-5:30 p.m., 7426 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. 541-679-1565 or bit.ly/3fKqCkM.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30 p.m., River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker and over 90 different light displays. $10 per car. Check online for special admission days and to purchase tickets. uvfestivaloflights.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., 820 W. Kenwood St., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Glide Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7-8 p.m., Glide Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 19085 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. 541-673-7552.
Narcotics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
UACT presents “Humbug” — 7 p.m., 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. $15 adults; $10 children under 10. uact-theatre.com. 541-673-2125.
FRIDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Altrusa Book Sale — 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 643 SE Kane St., Roseburg. All genre of books will be available, including a few children’s books. Paperbacks cost 25 cents, hardcover are 50 cents and newer editions cost $1.
Christmas Craft Fair — 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Buckeroo Barn, 5051 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. facebook.com/RoseburgSquareDance.
Alcoholics Anonymous Brown Bagger — Noon, St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, roseburgbrownbagaagroup.org. 541-673-7552.
Buffet Lunch — Noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $6 a person. Includes dessert. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Chess Club — 1 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Bingo — 5:30 p.m., Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. Open to ages 7 and up. $20 buy in for all games. Games start at 6:30 p.m. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Bridges to Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30 p.m., River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker and over 90 different light displays. $10 per car. Check online for special admission days and to purchase tickets. uvfestivaloflights.com.
Christmas Variety Show — 6 p.m., Grand Victorian Theatre, 828 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. $69 for adults, $30 for children under 14. Includes four-course meal. grandvictoriantheatre.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-673-7552.
UACT presents “Humbug” — 7 p.m., 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. $15 adults; $10 children under 10. uact-theatre.com. 541-673-2125.
SATURDAYBreakfast with Santa — 8-10 a.m., Riversdale Grange, 4856 Garden Valley Road, Roseburg. Menu: pancakes, meat, eggs, juice, coffee. Adults $7 per plate, kids 10 or younger $4. Small surprise for each child. Meet Santa. 541-673-0369.
Free Pancakes with Santa — 8-10 a.m., McDonald’s, 1379 W. Central Ave., Sutherlin.
Altrusa Book Sale — 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 643 SE Kane St., Roseburg. All genre of books will be available, including a few children’s books. Paperbacks cost 25 cents, hardcover are 50 cents and newer editions cost $1.
Chef Prepared Breakfast Buffet — 9 a.m.-noon, Roseburg Senior Center, 1614 SE Stephens St., Roseburg. $6 a person. roseburgseniorcenter.org. 541-671-2634.
Christmas Craft Fair — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Buckeroo Barn, 5051 NE Stephens St., Roseburg. facebook.com/RoseburgSquareDance.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Glide Christmas Fair — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Glide Community Center, 20062 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide. Free admission. Variety of crafters, vendors and local fundraisers. Canned food drive for Glide Helping Hands! Receive one door prize raffle ticket for each can of donated food. 541-430-8792.
Lookingglass Christmas Bazaar — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Lookingglass Grange, 7426 Lookingglass Road, Roseburg. Hot cider and coffee will be served. $5 lunches. 20 vendors with homemade goods for sale.
Yoncalla’s Old Fashioned Christmas — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Yoncalla Public Library, 194 Birch St., Yoncalla. Crafts, cookie decorating, story time, and hayrides. Celebrates Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa. bit.ly/3bYrjWO
Spanish Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. 541-492-7050.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St., Oakland 541-673-7552.
Upper Olalla Ladies Apron Club Old Fashion Christmas Social — 1-4 p.m. Upper Olalla One Room Schoolhouse, Sabrina Lane, Winston. Refreshments will be provided and there may be a surprise visitor in a red suit.
29th Annual D.R. Johnson Memorial Timber Truckers Light Parade — 5 p.m., beginning in Riddle. the parade of decorated vehicles arrives in Myrtle Creek by 7 p.m.
Myrtle Creek Winter Festival — 5:30 p.m., Myrtle Creek Community Center, 425 NW Second Ave. Held in conjunction with the 29th Annual D.R. Johnson Memorial Timber Truckers Light Parade. Free chili, coffee, hot chocolate, hot cider, cookies; donations accepted.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30 p.m., River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker and over 90 different light displays. $10 per car. Check online for special admission days and to purchase tickets. uvfestivaloflights.com.
Barn Shakers — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. $7 members, $9 non-members. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154. facebook.com/SutherlinEagles3508.
The Brothers Reed — 6-8 p.m., North Forty Brewery, 435 SE Jackson St., Roseburg. $15 tickets. bit.ly/3SCyire
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
UACT presents “Humbug” — 7 p.m., 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. $15 adults; $10 children under 10. uact-theatre.com. 541-673-2125.
Candlelight Alcoholics Anonymous — 9-10 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
SUNDAYAlcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of postcards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Primary Purpose Group — 3 p.m., Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
