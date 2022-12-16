TODAYWildlights Christmas Celebration — 5-8 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. $8 admission for non-members; $5 for members; ages 2 and under free. Build a gingerbread person, family photos at special stops throughout the village and more. wildlifesafari.net/events. 541-679-6761.
Bridges to Shore — 5:30 p.m., St. George’s Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30 p.m., River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker and over 90 different light displays. $10 per car. Check online for special admission days and to purchase tickets. uvfestivaloflights.com.
Christmas Variety Show — 6 p.m., Grand Victorian Theatre, 828 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. $69 for adults, $30 for children under 14. Includes four-course meal. grandvictoriantheatre.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Sutherlin Alcoholics Anonymous Group — 7 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin. 541-673-7552.
UACT presents “Humbug” — 7 p.m., 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. $15 adults; $10 children under 10. uact-theatre.com. 541-673-2125.
SATURDAYBreakfast with Cheetahs — 8-9:30 a.m. and 9-10:30 a.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. $15 for adults; $12 for children; ages 2 and under free. All your favorite breakfast items and classic family photos with Wildlife Safari ambassador cheetahs. wildlifesafari.net/events. 541-679-6761.
Christmas Bazaar — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Canyonville United Methodist Church, 130 NW Pine St., Canyonville. Homemade crafts, baked goods, candy and much more.
Umpqua Valley Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1771 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. Locally grown produce/plants, handmade arts/crafts. 541-530-6200 or uvfarmersmarket.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Roseburg High School Astra Club Reading Time — 10:30 a.m., Roseburg Public Library, 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Roseburg. High school students read with preschool-fourth graders. 541-492-7050.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Noon, Oakland City Hall, 637 Locust St., Oakland 541-673-7552.
Drain Christmas Extravaganza Gingerbread House Making and Coloring Contest — Noon-3 p.m., Drain Civic Center, 205 W. A Ave., Drain. bit.ly/3UDorDk.
Elephant Elves — Noon-2 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. Elephant artists painting ornaments for guests, interact with the elephants, take an “elphie” and more. $35; ages 2 and under free. wildlifesafari.net/events. 541-679-6761.
Sourdough Saturdays — Noon-6 p.m., Triple Oak Wine Vault, 137 NE Locust St., Oakland. Showcase of artisan sourdough loaves. 541-743-1885.
Drain Christmas Extravaganza Pictures with Santa, Story Time and Community Potluck — 3 p.m., Drain Civic Center, 205 W. A Ave., Drain. bit.ly/3UDorDk.
Wildlights Christmas Celebration — 5-8 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. $8 admission for non-members; $5 for members; ages 2 and under free. Build a gingerbread person, family photos at special stops throughout the village and more. wildlifesafari.net/events. 541-679-6761.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30 p.m., River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker and over 90 different light displays. $10 per car. Check online for special admission days and to purchase tickets. uvfestivaloflights.com.
Christmas Variety Show — 6 p.m., Grand Victorian Theatre, 828 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. $69 for adults, $30 for children under 14. Includes four-course meal. grandvictoriantheatre.com.
Eddy Ross Band — 6-10 p.m., Sutherlin Eagles, 116 SE Second Ave., Sutherlin. Dancing. $7 members, $9 non-members. Full bar/food specials. 541-459-9154. facebook.com/SutherlinEagles3508.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., C & D Lumber Co., 1182 Pruner Road, Riddle. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7-8 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Sutherlin Timber Town Toy Land Electric Light Parade — 7 p.m., will head South on Taylor Road to Comstock, North to Central and East to the Central Park in Sutherlin. A fun holiday parade with floats, classic cars and log trucks decorated with thousands of lights. bit.ly/3F1SMDs.
Candlelight Alcoholics Anonymous — 9-10 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
UACT presents “Humbug” — 7 p.m., 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. $15 adults; $10 children under 10. uact-theatre.com. 541-673-2125.
SUNDAYBreakfast with Cheetahs — 8-9:30 a.m. and 9-10:30 a.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. $15 for adults; $12 for children; ages 2 and under free. All your favorite breakfast items and classic family photos with Wildlife Safari ambassador cheetahs. wildlifesafari.net/events. 541-679-6761.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 10-11 a.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Elephant Elves — Noon-2 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. Elephant artists painting ornaments for guests, interact with the elephants, take an “elphie” and more. $35; ages 2 and under free. wildlifesafari.net/events. 541-679-6761.
Free Floed-Lane House Tours — 1-4 p.m., 544 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg. Built in 1854, the house contains many historical artifacts, such as collections of postcards and news items. 541-672-4386.
Third Sunday Bluegrass Jam — 1-5 p.m., Sutherlin Senior Center, 202 E. Central Ave. Open to listeners and pickers alike. All levels encouraged. Refreshments available; donations kindly accepted. 541-679-0553.
Christmas Variety Show — 2 p.m., Grand Victorian Theatre, 828 N. Old Pacific Highway, Myrtle Creek. $69 for adults, $30 for children under 14. Includes four-course meal. grandvictoriantheatre.com.
UACT presents “Humbug” — 2 p.m., 1614 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. $15 adults; $10 children under 10. uact-theatre.com. 541-673-2125.
Primary Purpose Group — 3 p.m., Pine Grove Community Church, 1729 Buckhorn Road, Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Wildlights Christmas Celebration — 5-8 p.m., Wildlife Safari, 1790 NW Safari Road, Winston. $8 admission for non-members; $5 for members; ages 2 and under free. Build a gingerbread person, family photos at special stops throughout the village and more. wildlifesafari.net/events. 541-679-6761.
Codependents Anonymous — 5:30-6:30 p.m., Westside Christian Church, 2750 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. 541-430-1510.
Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights — 5:30 p.m., River Forks Park, 380 River Forks Park Road, Roseburg. See the World’s Largest Nutcracker and over 90 different light displays. $10 per car. Check online for special admission days and to purchase tickets. uvfestivaloflights.com.
VFW Post & Aux. 2468 Christmas Potluck — 6:30 p.m., VFW Post 2468, 1127 NW Walnut St., Roseburg. Bring favorite dish to pair with pork lion roast, ham and turkey.
Alcoholics Anonymous — 7 p.m., 820 W. Kenwood St., Roseburg. 541-673-7552.
Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner’s Meeting — 7 p.m., Hole in the Ground, 922 SE Cass Ave., Roseburg. Free, no registration required. 541-673-7552.
