PENDLETON — The Public Lands Council held its 55th annual meeting in the Pendleton Convention Center on Wednesday bringing together a wide swath of experts from across the United States to discuss issues facing public lands ranching and set policy-making agendas for the organization going forward.
“The Public Lands Council represents federal lands permittees throughout the West in 13 of the western states,” Mark Roeber, president of the Public Lands Council said. “We picked Oregon for this year. We had plans to come a few years ago but the pandemic cancelled all that.”
Roeber explained the council lobbies on behalf of individuals who regularly operate on or around federal lands, and uses meetings such as the one in Pendleton to get updates on what issues those they represent are facing, and what possible resolutions they could present to Congress and regulators.
“We’ve got a lot of education going on today, but then policy making, directing staff, Congress and agencies to build partnerships with them for the livelihoods and economies of the west,” Roeber said.
Returning to Oregon for the first time in more a decade, Roeber said he was thrilled with the local turn-out of individuals who depend on public lands to the Public Lands Council meeting. He said that allowed for conversations about local issues that could inform policy making more directly.
“In this particular area I hear a lot about wolf management and trying to make that work,” he said. “Everyone in concerned on a national front with new conservation rules and what that’ll mean going forward, but we’re still trying to negotiate around that. Bureau of Land Management is reviewing comments at this point, and hopefully they’ll come back and negotiate around that issue.”
Wolves aren’t the only issues facing public land use in the West, Roeber said, as drought, flooding and deadly wildfires are becoming more prevalent and were present in many discussions throughout the day.
“We had the deputy director of the Bureau of Land Management take questions today, so that was a positive where people could communicate their issues,” Roeber said. “We had a good dialogue there.”
While discussing issues is a big part of the meeting, Roeber said there is an equal-part emphasis on the educational value of the meeting, in what he said was the organization’s hopes to educate and advocate.
“We had a study presented by the University of Idaho that our grant process helped pay for on the relationship between grazing and sage grass,” he said.
“We also gave out Bureau of Land Management awards, recognizing exceptional work.”
The all-day meeting was well attended, which Roeber said was encouraging for the health of their annual meetings.
