Lamar Jackson is off to a sensational start with his arm and his legs, putting up eye-popping numbers in his second NFL season. The Baltimore quarterback knows he has a long way to go, though, to become great.
He’ll see Exhibit A on the other sideline when the Ravens host Tom Brady and the undefeated New England Patriots on Sunday night in one of the more intriguing matchups of Week 9.
“Tom Brady is definitely the one at the top,” Jackson said. “He has six Super Bowls. He’s definitely the GOAT, definitely.”
While Brady has Jackson’s vote for the “Greatest of All Time” at quarterback, the New England star is hardly satisfied — even with all those rings and records. The Patriots are looking for their third 9-0 start in franchise history and second in five years.
“You have to sharpen your tools,” Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams said, “because they’re definitely sharpening theirs.”
It all starts with Brady, of course. But Bill Belichick’s bunch has also been doing it with a downright stingy defense. The Patriots lead the NFL in points allowed per game (7.6) and have scored as many defensive touchdowns as they have allowed: four.
Week 9 began Thursday night with San Francisco’s 28-25 road victory over Arizona that lifted the 49ers to 8-0.
Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 317 yards and four touchdowns for the 49ers. Rookie Kyler Murray threw for 241 yards and two touchdowns for the Cardinals (3-5-1).
Atlanta (1-7), Cincinnati (0-8), New Orleans (7-1) and the Los Angeles Rams all have a bye-week break.
MINNESOTA (6-2) at KANSAS CITY (5-3) — All eyes will be on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — whether he’s on the sideline or under center. Mahomes is recovering from a dislocated kneecap that kept him out of Kansas City’s last game, a 31-24 loss to Green Bay. If the reigning NFL MVP can’t play, it’ll again be Matt Moore starting after he had 267 yards passing and two touchdowns against the Packers.
GREEN BAY (7-1) at LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (3-5) — Matt LaFleur is off to quite a start with the Packers, becoming the 19th NFL head coach and first since Jim Harbaugh in 2011 to win at least seven of his first eight games.
TAMPA BAY (2-5) at SEATTLE (6-2) — The Seahawks are looking to start 7-2 or better for the fifth time, and they’ll face a Buccaneers team that’s concluding a six-week stretch in which it hasn’t played a game in its home stadium.
HOUSTON (5-3) vs JACKSONVILLE (4-4) — The Texans are making their first trip to London, but Wembley Stadium has been a home-away-from-Jacksonville for the Jaguars, who are playing there for the seventh consecutive year.
INDIANAPOLIS (5-2) at PITTSBURGH (3-4) — This marks the first meeting between the teams since 1997 to not feature the Peyton Manning for the Colts or Ben Roethlisberger for the Steelers. Jacoby Brissett has done a solid job replacing the retired Andrew Luck, leading the Colts to three straight victories. Indianapolis has also gotten used to playing nail-biters: Every one of its games this season has been decided by a touchdown or less.
TENNESSEE (4-4) at CAROLINA (4-3) — The Titans have won consecutive games by a combined seven points and can thank quarterback Ryan Tannehill in large part. He has thrown for 505 yards with five TDs and one interception with a 115.3 passer rating in his two starts since replacing the benched Marcus Mariota.
WASHINGTON (1-7) at BUFFALO (5-2) — The Redskins are in jeopardy of opening 1-8 for the first time since 1998, and rookie Dwayne Haskins was in line to make his first career start if Case Keenum isn’t cleared from concussion protocol.
CHICAGO (3-4) at PHILADELPHIA (4-4) — Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has thrown a touchdown pass in 11 consecutive games, tied with Seattle’s Russell Wilson for the NFL’s longest active streak. He’ll face a Bears defense, led sack-happy Khalil Mack, that held the Chargers’ Philip Rivers to a season-low 201 yards passing while shutting down Los Angeles’ run game and allowing just 36 yards on the ground.
DETROIT (3-3-1) at OAKLAND (3-4) — The Raiders are playing their first game in Oakland since Sept. 15, and maybe being back home will help change their fortunes. Jon Gruden’s group is the sixth team since 1990 to lose back-to-back games while averaging at least 7 yards per play.
CLEVELAND (2-5) at DENVER (2-6) — Baker Mayfield and the Browns are on a three-game losing streak, and turnovers and penalties are major culprits. Cleveland turned the ball over on three consecutive plays in a loss last week at New England, and Mayfield leads the AFC with 12 interceptions. The Browns also lead the NFL with 70 penalties called on them.
DALLAS (4-3) at NEW YORK GIANTS (2-6) — The NFC East rivals meet for the second time this season, this time in front of a Monday night audience. The Cowboys have won five straight against the Giants, who have lost four in a row overall and been outscored 38-0 in the first quarter during their skid.
MONDAY’S GAME
NEW YORK JETS (1-6) at MIAMI (0-7) — Jets coach Adam Gase returns to Miami for the first time since being fired by the Dolphins after last season following a stretch in which he went 23-25 in the regular season with one playoff appearance. This one figures to be a doozy, though, with the teams’ combined record of 1-13 the NFL’s worst entering Game 8 since 1969.
