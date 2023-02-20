Bad things happen — we know this, seemingly since birth.
The older we get, the more callouses we accumulate. Deep breaths, scar tissue and stiff upper lips protect us from the physical and emotional pain that comes from events we otherwise can’t understand.
When the “bad thing” affects the youngest and most innocent among us, though, those ingrained defenses aren’t always enough to get us through the day.
When, under the cover of darkness in the early morning hours of Feb. 9, someone torched the Olsrud Family Community Playground at Bear Creek Park in Medford, the act did more than destroy a portion of a playground.
It hurt our kids.
Children such as 5-year-old Evelyn Perkins of Medford, who through her tears had a message for the fire starter.
“I feel like you should be in jail,” Evelyn said, “for 300 and 9-9-9-9-9-9 years.”
We know how she feels.
Five-year-olds shouldn’t have to learn such hard truths at such a young age. We want to watch them enjoy something built just for them — not stand there next to them as they stare at what remains of where they once hopped or climbed or slid to the ground.
Now, though, the period of mourning has passed and, setting aside the anger and frustration, it’s time to bring new life to what was taken away.
A restoration of a public playground … and of a public soul.
Already, the cleanup has begun. Already, neighbors such as Kerry Chestnut have stepped forth in a major way.
Chestnut, who once played at Bear Creek Park and took his own children there as well, donated $20,000 to cleanup efforts.
“I’ve lived here my whole life,” he told the Rogue Valley Tribune. “So, when I heard about the fire, it was just really sad.”
The effort five years ago that renovated the playground Chestnut and Evelyn Perkins’ mother, Krystal, once enjoyed as children involved a volunteer force of around 1,100, which donated 6,400 hours of their time to give a gift to their youngest neighbors.
“It’s been emotional for everyone,” said Rich Rosenthal, director of Medford’s parks and recreation department. “To think of all the effort that went into making something really, really, really great — and in such a collective way … Who possibly could do something like this?”
Rosenthal told the RV Tribune that, already, businesses and families are coming forward offering to help financially and otherwise toward reconstruction. Donations are being taken online at the Medford Parks and Recreation Foundation at medfordparksfoundation.org.
While insurance will cover a portion of the rebuild, Rosenthal said that more funding sources will be needed for increased lighting at the park, and other security measures.
Security measures. For a playground in a public park. Cameras, perhaps, or fencing, or increased patrols at an area that should be filled with the smiles and laughter of children — not bright, searing flames or the echoes of oncoming sirens.
Bad things happen — we know this, seemingly since birth.
Try telling that, though, to those most affected, and see how stiff you can keep your upper lip.
“She saw it on TV,” Krystal Perkins said of 5-year-old Evelyn, “and you could tell by her face that her heart broke into a thousand pieces.”
So, now the work beings to put those pieces back together.
