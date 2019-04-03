SOUTHWEST REGION
Weekend fishing opportunities:
• Historically, this is the peak of the steelhead season on the Rogue, so don’t put your gear away just yet!
• Steelhead fishing has been good on the North and South Umpqua.
• Bass and other warmwater fishing is picking up in response to recent spring temperatures.
• The first spring Chinook of the season should be caught on the mainstem Umpqua any time now. Could it be yours?
• The fishing dock at Eel Lake is a great place for kids to fish for bluegill and crappie.
• Keep an eye on surf conditions and when conditions allow, plan to hit the beach for surfperch fishing. Spring and early summer fishing can be excellent.
• Waterbodies scheduled to be stocked this week include Garrison Lake, Marie Lake, Plat 1 Reservoir and Cooper Creek Reservoir.
• Trout fishing closed on many SW streams from April 1 through May 22, consult the regulations.
Umpqua anglers: return steelhead snouts
Winter steelhead anglers are asked to return snouts from hatchery steelhead harvested in the Umpqua River basin to collection barrels at various boat ramps around Douglas County and at the ODFW office in Roseburg.
This data collection is part of a multi-year research project to bring more winter steelhead back to the South Umpqua.
APPLEGATE RESERVOIR: largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, trout — Trout anglers have reported success trolling a flasher/wedding ring/worm combination, or just a night crawler behind a flasher. However, snow is melting and inflow is rising so water clarity could be a little cloudy over the next week or so.
Applegate Lake has three boat ramps. The Hart-Tish Park ramp is closed until the concessionaire reopens later in the spring. Copper and French Gulch ramps are currently accessible. Surface temperature is 50 degrees and the reservoir level is 72 percent of capacity.
BEN IRVING RESERVOIR: rainbow trout, bass, bluegill, yellow perch, crappie — Trout fishing should be good with a higher than expect number of trout delivered last week. The weather is warming up and it should turn the bite on. Trout anglers have had the best success trolling lures in the deeper areas of the reservoir. Warmwater fishing should be decent as well. Try fishing for bass at the head of the reservoir and shallow structure in the mid-morning and late afternoon hours using a slow retrieve.
BLUEBILL LAKE: trout, warmwater species — Will be stocked with legal-size trout approximately May 1, once the campground is open.
Located in the USFS’ Dunes National Recreation Area, on the north spit near North Bend. There is a campground and trail around the lake, but no boat ramp.
BRADLEY LAKE: trout, warmwater species — Bradley Lake has been stocked with legal-size and trophy rainbows.
No bank fishing without permission from land owners, but an ODFW boat ramp allows anyone to launch and fish from a boat. Anglers can also fish from the dock at the boat ramp. Located about three miles south of Bandon and is one mile west of Hwy 101.
COOPER CREEK RESERVOIR: rainbow trout, bass, bluegill, coho and Chinook smolts — The lake was stocked the week of April 1 and there should be lots of trout.
Trout fishing has been a little slow, but should pickup with warming temperatures. Some anglers are having success on warmer days, and a recent report indicates decent fishing with the anglers even catching a few juvenile coho and Chinook. A recent stocking of fish for a kids fishing event should have improved trout fishing recently.
In the past two years, Cooper has been stocked with coho and Chinook salmon juveniles. These are often mistaken for kokanee. Anglers may retain up to five salmon juveniles in the reservoir as part of their daily trout bag limit. Please remember to release salmon and trout less than 8-inches.
Warmwater fishing should still be good as well. Try fishing for bass around aquatic vegetation in the mid-morning and late afternoon hours.
COQUILLE RIVER BASIN: winter steelhead — Steelhead returns should begin to drop-off as the month progresses to drop off as the month progresses, and some of the steelhead encountered will be spawned out.
Trout fishing in streams and rivers will open May 22, 2019, while lakes in the basin are open year-round.
DIAMOND LAKE: trout — There have been recent reports of folks fishing on the ice, and catching fish. Follow ice fishing safety tips and proceed at your own risk. While ice fishing, anglers with a two-rod endorsement may use up to five rods.
Check out this recent Facebook livestream for some ice fishing tips and techniques.
Make sure to contact Diamond Lake Lodge for up-to-date conditions. Diamond has had a lot of snow this year. Anglers can check fishing and water conditions at Diamond Lake on the Diamond Lake Resort Facebook page, or call 541-793-3333 for updates. Diamond Lake is open year-round. Anglers should also check with the Umpqua National Forest (541-498-2531) for information on seasonal camp and ramp closures.
Diamond Lake has been stocked with tiger and brown trout. These fish are intended to assist in controlling illegally introduced tui chub. These trout are catch-and-release only and need to be released immediately and unharmed if caught.
As part of the 2016 regulation simplification process, Diamond Lake is now back to the Southwest Zone regulation of five rainbow trout per day.
FORD’S POND: largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, yellow perch, bluegill, crappie — This shallow pond supports populations of warmwater fish. Bass fishing should be picking up as we move into spring but can be good any time of year. In addition to bass, there are other warmwater fish species that can make for a fun outing.
Ford’s Pond (just west of Sutherlin) was purchased by the city of Sutherlin in 2016. The pond is open to the public and has a lot of bank access. Ford’s is restricted to electric motors and does not have a good access point for larger boats.
GALESVILLE RESERVOIR: rainbow trout, bass — Galesville was just recently stocked with large trout and should have lots of trout from previous stockings. In addition to trout, the reservoir was stocked with coho smolts until 2015. Recent reports indicate that anglers did very well this past weekend fishing from the shore with PowerBait.
In Galesville Reservoir, all landlocked salmon are considered trout and are part of the five-per-day trout limit, with only one trout over 20-inches long allowed for harvest.
Fishing for bass and other panfish should be decent. Good areas are near dead snags and the boat ramp. Try a slow retrieve with a diving crank bait.
Call 541-837-3302 for information on camping and boat launching conditions as the reservoir is well below normal, but is finally filling again.
HEMLOCK LAKE & LAKE IN THE WOODS (Douglas County): trout — Fishing in the spring for trout in Hemlock and Lake in the Woods can be good after the snow melts. Spinners or “plunking” with worms and/or PowerBait can be effective methods for fishing these lakes.
Anglers fishing the high lakes in the Umpqua District are encouraged to e-mail fishing reports. Contact the Forest Service at 541-496-3532 for road conditions and potential road closures. Remember to only keep trout at least 8-inches long, and only one trout over 20-inches per day.
LEMOLO RESERVOIR: brown trout, rainbow trout, kokanee — Recent cool temperatures and snow will likely slow fishing down, although fishing can be good after the snow melts. Kokanee in Lemolo are considered trout and therefore fall under the daily limit for trout of 5 per day with only one of those measuring over 20-inches. Contact Lemolo Lake Resort at 541-957-8354 for weather/road conditions and additional info.
TENMILE CREEK: steelhead — Winter steelhead are running in Tenmile Creek and Eel Creek. The run tends to be a month later than other Coos County rivers, so hatchery fish may be available through March and into April.
Closed to trout fishing until May 22, 2019.
TENMILE LAKES: trout, warmwater species, largemouth bass — Tenmile Lakes should start giving up some nice holdover trout in the coming weeks; some can measure over 17-inches long.
Fishing for largemouth bass, bluegill, crappie and brown bullhead catfish should begin to “turn on” with spring weather and longer days.
Yellow perch fishing should also pick up this time of year, with some fish in the 9- to 12-inch range. Look for yellow perch in the deeper mudflats in the lake. Anglers are using small jigs or a worm on a hook fished near the bottom.
TOKETEE LAKE: brown trout, rainbow trout — Fishing is open in Toketee year-round, but fishing can be pretty slow this time of year. Water levels can fluctuate making launching boats difficult so contact the U.S. Forest Service at 541-498-2531 for lake level information.
UMPQUA HIGH LAKES AND FOREBAYS: trout — Contact the Forest Service at 541-496-3532 for road conditions as lakes may be difficult to access.
Lakes typically accessible from hiking trails and that were stocked in the last couple years are: Calamut, Connie, Bullpup, Fuller, Cliff, Buckeye, Maidu, Pitt and Skookum lakes. These lakes can be tough to get to in the winter and with the cold temperatures, fishing will likely slow.
Red Top Pond offers excellent bank fishing opportunities. In addition, there should be plenty of holdover legal-size trout from previous stockings in these waterbodies. Anglers fishing the high lakes in the Umpqua District are encouraged to e-mail fishing reports.
UMPQUA RIVER, MAINSTEM: steelhead — Right now it looks like the river is going to be a litte high for most people drift fishing, but plunking can be good.. Most anglers use a pink Spin-n-Glo and maybe some eggs for plunking, which can be good when the river is high and turbid. All wild steelhead must be released in the Umpqua so please follow good catch-and-release techniques.
Spring Chinook should be in the river and there is a rumor the first springer of 2019 has been caught. Most anglers fish for spring Chinook from a boat using plugs or bait.
Trout fishing will reopen in May 2019.
UMPQUA RIVER, NORTH: winter steelhead — Steelhead fishing should be good and recent reports have anglers catching a few. The river should be in shape for the weekend and there should be lots of fish in the river.
Spring Chinook are on their way, but no reports of anyone catching any yet. Some of the North Umpqua and tributaries are open for trout (those above Slide Creek Dam): check the fishing regulations to see which areas are closed.
Note that as of Oct. 1 fishing in the fly water area is restricted to the use of a single, barbless artificial fly.
UMPQUA RIVER, SOUTH: winter steelhead — The river should be in shape for the weekend. Lots of hatchery fish have been reported this year. Anglers were doing well in the upper sections of the South around Canyonville this past week. Check out the South River Gauge.
WINCHESTER BAY: bottomfish, perch — Fishing in the Triangle and South jetty has been successful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.