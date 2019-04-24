SOUTHWEST REGION
Weekend fishing opportunities:
• Bass and bluegill fishing should be good in Cooper Creek Reservoir and Loon Lake.
• Several waterbodies in the SW Zone are scheduled to be stocked the week of April 22 including, Applegate Reservoir, Bradley Lake, Butterfield Lake, Galesville Reservoir, Middle Empire Lake, Lost Creek Reservoir, Ben Irving Reservoir, Loon Lake and Arizona Pond.
UMPQUA ANGLERS: RETURN STEELHEAD SNOUTS
Winter steelhead anglers are asked to return snouts from hatchery steelhead harvested in the Umpqua River basin to collection barrels at various boat ramps around Douglas County and at the ODFW office in Roseburg.
This data collection is part of a multi-year research project to bring more winter steelhead back to the South Umpqua.
BEN IRVING RESERVOIR: rainbow trout, bass, bluegill, yellow perch, crappie — The weather is warming up and it should turn the bite on. Trout anglers have had the best success trolling lures in the deeper areas of the reservoir. Warmwater fishing should be decent as well. Try fishing for bass at the head of the reservoir and shallow structure in the mid-morning and late afternoon hours using a slow retrieve.
COOPER CREEK RESERVOIR: rainbow trout, bass, bluegill, coho and Chinook smolts — The lake was stocked recently and there should be lots of trout.
Trout fishing has been picking up with warming temperatures. Some anglers are having success, and a recent report indicates decent fishing with the anglers even catching a few juvenile coho and Chinook.
In the last two years, Cooper has been stocked with coho and Chinook salmon juveniles. These are often mistaken for kokanee. Anglers may retain up to 5 salmon juveniles in the reservoir as part of their daily trout bag limit. Please remember to release salmon and trout less than 8-inches.
Warmwater is definitely picking up with multiple reports of bass and bluegill. Try fishing for bass around aquatic vegetation in the mid-morning and late afternoon hours.
DIAMOND LAKE: trout — The ice at Diamond is likely unsafe. Follow ice fishing safety tips and proceed at your own risk. The ice may start breaking up any day now.
Make sure to contact Diamond Lake Lodge for up-to-date conditions. Diamond has had a lot of snow this year. Anglers can check fishing and water conditions at Diamond Lake on the Diamond Lake Resort Facebook page, or call 541-793-3333 for updates. Diamond Lake is open year-round. Anglers should also check with the Umpqua National Forest (541-498-2531) for information on seasonal camp and ramp closures.
Diamond Lake has been stocked with tiger and brown trout. These fish are intended to assist in controlling illegally introduced tui chub. These trout are catch-and-release only and need to be released immediately and unharmed if caught.
As part of the 2016 regulation simplification process, Diamond Lake is now back to the Southwest Zone regulation of 5 rainbow trout per day.
FORD’S POND: largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, yellow perch, bluegill, crappie — This shallow pond supports populations of warmwater fish. Bass fishing should be picking up as we move into spring but can be good any time of year. In addition to bass, there are other warmwater fish species that can make for a fun outing.
Ford’s Pond (just west of Sutherlin) was purchased by the city of Sutherlin in 2016. The pond is open to the public and has a lot of bank access. Ford’s is restricted to electric motors and does not have a good access point for larger boats.
GALESVILLE RESERVOIR: rainbow trout, bass — Galesville is scheduled to be stocked next week and should have lots of trout from previous stockings. In addition to trout, the reservoir was stocked with coho smolts until 2015.
In Galesville Reservoir, all landlocked salmon are considered trout and are part of the five-per-day trout limit, with only one trout over 20-inches long allowed for harvest.
Fishing for bass and other panfish should be good. Good areas are near dead snags and the boat ramp. Try a slow retrieve with a diving crank bait.
Call 541-837-3302 for information on camping and boat launching conditions as the reservoir had been well below normal, but is finally filling again.
HEMLOCK LAKE & LAKE IN THE WOODS (Douglas County): trout — Fishing in the spring for trout in Hemlock and Lake in the Woods can be good after the snow melts. Spinners or “plunking” with worms and/or PowerBait can be effective methods for fishing these lakes.
Anglers fishing the high lakes in the Umpqua District are encouraged to e-mail fishing reports. Contact the Forest Service at 541-496-3532 for road conditions and potential road closures. Remember to only keep trout at least 8-inches long, and only one trout over 20-inches per day.
LEMOLO RESERVOIR: brown trout, rainbow trout, kokanee — Fishing can be good after the snow melts. The lake is scheduled to be stocked this week. Kokanee in Lemolo are considered trout and therefore fall under the daily limit for trout of 5 per day with only one of those measuring over 20-inches. Contact Lemolo Lake Resort at 541-957-8354 for weather/road conditions and additional information.
LOON LAKE: rainbow trout, bass, bluegill — Fishing for crappie, bluegill and bass should be picking up. Slower presentations such as jigging can be a good technique. Loon recently received its first load of trout from the hatchery which should improve trout fishing. Visit the Loon Lake Resort website for information on opening dates and camping. The BLM site will be closed due to storm damage.
PLAT I RESERVOIR: bass, trout — Where access is available, anglers may have success catching bass with bait such as PowerBait and night crawlers. Plat I was stocked the week of April 1 and trout fishing should be good. Contact the Sutherlin Chamber of Commerce (541-459-3280) for lake level information.
TENMILE LAKES: trout, warmwater species, largemouth bass — The Tenmile Lakes water levels are dropping and temperatures rising with sunny spring weather. This should improve the fishing conditions for bass and other warmwater fish in the coming weeks. Anglers use small jigs or a worm on a hook fished near the bottom to catch yellow perch this time of year.
The Tenmile Lakes were stocked with legal rainbow the week of April 16.
Tenmile Lakes provide some nice holdover trout this time of year, and some can measure over 17-inches long. Troll slow with a wedding ring tipped with a worm to catch these larger trout.
TOKETEE LAKE: brown trout, rainbow trout — Fishing is open in Toketee year-round and starts getting better as we move into spring. Water levels can fluctuate making launching boats difficult so contact the U.S. Forest Service at 541-498-2531 for lake level information.
UMPQUA HIGH LAKES AND FOREBAYS: trout — Contact the Forest Service at 541-496-3532 for road conditions as lakes may be difficult to access.
Lakes typically accessible from hiking trails and that were stocked in the last couple years are: Calamut, Connie, Bullpup, Fuller, Cliff, Buckeye, Maidu, Pitt and Skookum lakes. These lakes can be tough to get to in the spring, but can be productive.
Red Top Pond offers excellent bank fishing opportunities. In addition, there should be plenty of holdover legal-size trout from previous stockings in these waterbodies. Anglers fishing the high lakes in the Umpqua District are encouraged to e-mail fishing reports.
UMPQUA RIVER, MAINSTEM: steelhead, spring Chinook, shad — All wild steelhead must be released in the Umpqua so please follow good catch-and-release techniques.
Spring Chinook should be in the river; however, reports have been mixed with some reporting good catch rates, and others reporting zeros. Most anglers fish for spring Chinook from a boat using plugs or bait.
Shad should start up as we get closer to Mother’s Day (the usual start of the main part of the season).
Trout fishing will reopen in May 2019.
UMPQUA RIVER, NORTH: winter steelhead, spring Chinook — Steelhead fishing should be good and recent reports have anglers catching a few. The river should be in good shape for the weekend. A few fresh fish are around, but there are a lot of downstream migrants.
Spring Chinook are on their way, but no reports of anyone catching any yet.
Some of the North Umpqua and tributaries are open for trout (those above Slide Creek Dam): check the fishing regulations to see which areas are closed.
Note that as of Oct. 1 fishing in the fly water area is restricted to the use of a single, barbless artificial fly.
UMPQUA RIVER, SOUTH: winter steelhead — The river should be in good shape for the weekend. Lots of hatchery fish have been reported this year. Anglers were doing well in the upper sections of the South around Canyonville this past week. Check out the South River Gauge.
Remember the river closes to all fishing from May 1 through May 22.
WINCHESTER BAY: bottomfish, perch — Fishing in the Triangle and South jetty has been successful.
