The American Red Cross blood shortage continues in the northwest and Red Cross officials are trying to give people more of an incentive to give during August.
Officials said there is less than a two-day supply of type O blood and less than a three-day supply of most other blood types.
For all those who donate blood or blood platelets with the American Red Cross now through Aug. 29, the donor will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email.
Red Cross officials said when an emergency arises, it is the blood already on the shelves that saves lives and only through the generosity of blood donors can the Red Cross provide hospitals with lifesaving blood to meet the ongoing and often unpredictable needs of patients.
Red Cross officials say need for blood is constant and that in the U.S. every two seconds blood is needed to help accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.
Several blood drives are planned around Douglas County in August and the Red Cross urges people to help ensure blood is available for those that need it in an emergency.
A blood donation takes about an hour from start to finish, but the actual donation itself only takes about 8 to 10 minutes.
Donors can save time at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass, the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire on the day of donation from a mobile device, computer or through the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Individuals need to bring a blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification to check-in.
Anyone that is 17 years old, or 16 with parental consent, and weighs at least 110 pounds and is in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
