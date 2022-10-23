UMPQUA HOT SPRINGS — Down a gravel road about four miles, just off of Highway 138 East, you come to a little parking lot with cars that come from Colorado to California, with a few Oregon license plates as well.
This is the trailhead for the Umpqua Hot Springs.
Across a little bridge and up a somewhat steep and slightly treacherous trail made of dirt and tree roots — and just past the Forest Service-maintained outhouse — you come upon a cave of fir bows.
And then the smell hits you.
“It’s got a special energy,” said Liam Quinn, long-time hot springs goer and local to the Douglas County area. “There’s a lot of minerals, there’s lithium actually in the hot spring, so it kind of gets you high.”
As mineral-laden air takes over your senses and leads your feet through the trees, you find yourself atop a little hill overlooking the North Umpqua River. There at your feet are the first of the pools.
Little yellowed rivulets tumble through cracks to fill pools below. The Umpqua Hot Springs carry the highest concentration of minerals and dissolvable solids in the Cascade Mountains and are considered by many to be healing, therapeutic and sacred.
Recreational Supervisor for Diamond Lake District Kamron Bratlie has worked at the Umpqua Hot Springs for almost two years, starting back in December 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown.
A typical day for Bratlie at the hot springs involves cleaning and restocking the public bathrooms and scrubbing any graffiti off the facilities before going to check the fee boxes and make sure no overnight campers have set up or anyone has unauthorized campfires.
“These hot springs have their reputation, good and bad,” said Bratlie. “We had to implement a three-mile zone of no camping or parking to try and stop the bad behavior.”
Twice a year trail crews come through to repair handrails and trails and to clean out any fallen limbs or trees that might block the path.
“I really care a lot about this place,” said Bratlie. “Yes, we are the federal government, but we are also members of the community and I want to see these hot springs taken care of. I want them to be a better place for families to visit and for guests to come to have a good time.”
Generations of families have been visiting these springs. Amanda Sarver began going as a teen and now takes her own son along for the experience. “My first visit was on my 19th birthday, and have made the 2.5-hour drive to the hot springs multiple times,” she said.
Located on national forest land, these springs are open to nude bathing and can be startling for those unaware of the lack of clothing requirements.
There is a small but vocal segment of the population who feel the hot springs are sacred and special and should not be accessible to the public due to the lack of respect shown to the area. None of these individuals were willing to go on record with their dissenting ideas or quotes regarding public sharing of the Umpqua Hot Springs.
Most hot springs lovers were more than happy to share their fond memories.
“I remember getting my little Honda CVCC stuck up there on a dirt road and a car full of big strong men just lifted my car back onto the road,” said Karen Henderson, Douglas County resident from 1980-1998. “You never knew whom you might meet up there. I solely miss those woods, the berry and mushroom picking, hiking, skiing, and wildlife, and those beautiful hot springs.”
After COVID-19 and wildfire closures kept the hot springs out of the public’s reach, and the initial clean-up that had to be scheduled before the gates could open, people are once again being allowed to enjoy these relaxing and isolated Hot Springs.
“It really is just such a beautiful place,” said Quinn. “And it seems like people are trashing it less since it opened back up, which is nice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.