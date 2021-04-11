When it comes to health information, Roseburg Public Library has some print materials on the shelves; however, staff often turns to reliable online resources that are updated regularly.
Most of the books in the library are popular materials that have been in the news or on the bestseller lists. Examples include “Mayo Clinic on Digestive Health,” “The Clean & Simple Diabetes Cookbook” from the American Diabetes Association, and “Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age” by Dr. Sanjay Gupta.
Patrons can search the library’s physical materials and place holds at roseburg.biblionix.com.
Medical best practices and guidelines change often, and library staff have a responsibility to maintain a current collection. We utilize a weeding guide that advises libraries to discard medical books “ruthlessly … Patrons rely on up-to-date information, and outdated information can be dangerous.”
Funding constraints and space, in part, prevent the library from maintaining a large medical collection and constantly replacing books with updated editions. The Internet fills that gap because staff can direct patrons to current, dependable websites that provide content for the general public on nearly every medical topic imaginable.
My first go-to resource is medlineplus.gov, a service of the National Library of Medicine, the world’s largest medical library. The site provides free, high-quality, easy to understand health and wellness information in English and Spanish, and there are no ads.
Users can enter specific search terms or browse categories such as “Health Topics,” “Medical Tests” and “Genetics.” The “Drugs & Supplements” section includes information on why a medication would be prescribed, its side effects, special dietary instructions and more. The “Videos & Tools” section includes visuals that explain concepts such as blood pressure and osteoarthritis.
I also recommend Gale Health and Wellness, a database made possible by the State Library of Oregon. The site is free to all Oregon residents at librariesoforegon.org; click on “Browse by Database,” then click on Health and Wellness. Information is arranged by topic and further categorized by type, including academic literature, videos and popular magazine articles.
A search for the term “hematocrit” returned a definition as well as the purpose of the test, risks to consider, range of results and questions to ask a physician. The information came from the 2020 Gale Encyclopedia of Surgery and Medical Tests, a resource that is cost prohibitive for the library to carry in print form.
Staff members are available to help navigate the library’s collection of books and online resources by emailing library@cityofroseburg.org or calling 541-492-7050. The library will continue to offer popular materials in print and refer patrons to authoritative websites to help meet patrons’ health information needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.