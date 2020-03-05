SALEM — Oregon Republican legislative leadership announced Thursday morning that GOP lawmakers are willing to return to the Capitol from their protest walkout on the final day of session to pass budget adjustment bills.
Returning on Sunday would require the suspension of certain constitutional rules to pass bills. That takes a two-thirds vote of the chamber, giving Republicans more power over which bills can pass before the session ends at midnight.
“After a tumultuous session, Senate Republicans are willing to attend the Sunday floor session to pass emergency budget bills,” Senate Republican Leader Herman Baertschiger Jr., R-Grants Pass, said in a statement. “The intent of the short session was to make budget adjustments, and that is what we expect to work on while being fiscally responsible with the hard-earned taxpayer dollars.”
Democrats remain opposed to such a deal, with leadership staff saying that Democrats are not interested in participating in last-minute negotiations over which bills live and die.
This has been their public position since at least Monday. House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, and Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, will both respond to the Republicans’ offers during Thursday’s floor session, which began at 11 a.m.
Democrats hold supermajorities in both chambers, with 18 in the Senate and 38 in the House. However, both chambers need two Republicans to reach the constitutionally required two-thirds quorum and a walkout denies this quorum.
Only one Republican in each chamber has been present during the walkout — both representing Bend.
