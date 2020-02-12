A Douglas County judge will decide on the amount of restitution that an Oakland woman will have to pay the former owner of a downtown Roseburg business. Prosecutors are asking for almost $80,000 that they say was stolen from the business.
Lisa Ann Good, 55, pleaded guilty to first-degree theft on March 11, 2018, but the case has lingered on since Good was arrested in November 2017.
Good was a long-time employee of Roseburg Book and Stationery and was charged in connection with missing money and suspicious credit card credits at the store.
At a restitution hearing on Tuesday in front of Douglas County Circuit Judge Bill Marshall, the former bookkeeper for Roseburg Book and Stationery, Andrea McGrann, testified that in the months of September through December 2015 when Good was working at the store, McGrann found reverse returns that had no customer signatures and was able to find several refund transactions credited to Good's credit card but no purchases for any merchandise from the store on her card. McGrann said her figures showed that the losses came to $79,034.12 in those months.
McGrann said when Good's employment ended the revenue receipts went up considerably, cash volume was much higher, there were no more reverse receipts and the tills balanced.
Jason Byers, who bought the store in 2014 and has since closed the store, said in an interview with The News-Review in November 2017 that the investigation went on for two years trying to determine how much was stolen from the company after they began finding red flags in the accounting books.
Judge Marshall took oral argument from prosecutor Ian Ross and gave defense attorney Danny Lang until Feb. 28 to respond to the prosecutor's arguments. Ross will have until March 13 to file a response before Marshall will rule on the amount of restitution that will be required to be paid back to Byers.
