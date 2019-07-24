For Roseburg High School wrestlers, who gather three times a week to lift weights, the delivery of four new wrestling mats provided a different opportunity for heavy lifting Wednesday morning.
RHS wrestling coach Steve Lander had been expecting the delivery of the new mats this summer. After the driver called him from Redmond on Tuesday afternoon, Lander knew he would need a lot of extra help — especially since each competition mat can weigh more than 500 pounds each.
“We’re going to warm up before we lift,” Lander said while standing next to the Resilite trailer.
More than a dozen RHS wrestlers and coaches showed up to help unload two competition mats and two smaller practice strips Wednesday morning. With the help of a hoist inside the trailer and a mat dolly, each mat was moved without incident.
The new mats cost nearly $39,000 and were purchased with funds from the Roseburg Mat Club and community members.
Lander said this was one example of how donations are spent from the Roseburg Mat Club’s annual dinner/auction held every October.
“That basically allows us to do some of these things and have the travel schedule that we do,” he said.
Judging by the longevity of the current mats, Lander doesn’t expect to have to do this again for quite a while.
“Some of the ones we are using are over 30 years old, so they last a long time,” he said.
