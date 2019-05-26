Riddle High School will hold its graduation at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, in the Riddle High School gymnasium, 147 Main St., Riddle.
Tyler J. Martin is valedictorian. During his time in high school, he has enjoyed fishing the local creeks, riding his Harley Davidson, playing his grandfather’s guitar and spending time with his friends in the mountains. Tyler will be entering the United States Air Force after graduation.
Michael R. Powell is salutatorian. He performed on the alto saxophone at the OSAA State Solo contest three years, spent four years in the All-Northwest/Oregon All-State Wind Symphony and played for the District 10 Senior Honor Band for four years. He will attend UCC for two years as a music major before transfering to Souther Oregon University.
Ashley N. Reeder is salutatorian. She played softball for four years, loves photography and going on walks. She has attended school in Riddle since the first grade. She plans to enlist in the United States Air Force once she turns 18.
The 2019 graduates are: Alexis Nicole Agard, Shaylee M. Berard, Taylor Katherine Black, Cheyanne Jade Campbell, Lilly Ann Faye Davenport, Haley Marlene Fields, Dylan S. Hackett, Donoven A. Hargraves, Chandler Logan Heath, Jorden Allyn Holloway, Nathan M. Hopkins, Austin Levi Lincecum, Kierra M. Linde, Miguelangel Lopez Guerrero, Gerardo Lopez Guerrero, Tyler J. Martin, Dylan S. McFadden, Cameron Allen McMichael, William E. Nickols, Rylee Steven Payne, Michael R. Powell, Ashley Nicole Reeder, Diego Emilio Rivero, Mechelle Rae Watson, Braden M. Wilborn, Ian S. Wilson.
