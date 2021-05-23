There’s a stillness I search for when I go outside. Those moments when you’re in the middle of a grand landscape and the modern world just drops away. When your cellphone ceases to have a hold on you and the sound of cars are drowned out by the breeze.
Those quiet times calm my brain and let me fully relax. Smells are sharper, small details are crystal clear.
Crater Lake National Park has been the backdrop for many of these moments. Oregon’s only national park celebrates its anniversary every May 22 (est. 1902), and it’s a place I feel guilty about not going to more. Still, I have succumbed to the park’s calling enough to have experienced it in every season. Winter snowshoeing and early spring skiing. Summer hiking and stargazing and fall cycling. There are so many ways to experience the park.
I particularly love pedaling a bike around its rim. It’s such an intimate way to enjoy Crater Lake in a different way. You experience the change in elevation and get a proper sense of how large Mount Mazama was.
Luckily for cycling enthusiasts, there’s a free, hosted ride in the park every September that makes the route infinitely more enjoyable. Ride the Rim hasn’t even been going for a decade, but the event draws thousands of riders from around the area so they can enjoy car-free riding on 75% of the rim.
Hosted jointly between Discover Klamath Visitor and Convention Bureau and Crater Lake National Park, the East Rim Road is closed for two consecutive Saturdays in September. In all, you can cycle the entire 33-mile loop that also includes five supported rest stops where you can restock food or repair your bike between the hard climbs and fun descents.
I rode the rim a couple years ago on a sunny, crisp September day; perfect riding weather. A few friends and I camped at Mazama Village and planned on riding from the campground, which added another 7.5 miles to our day. If you go this route, it’s a fantastic way to limit your driving the day of the ride.
The ride was strenuous and exhilarating. Did I get dropped by my friends a couple times? Sure. When you gain 3,500 feet over that distance you might, too. But every time I was out of my saddle, struggling to turn over my cranks, it didn’t take much to keep me going.
At one point I found myself breathing hard, trying to make it up yet another steep grade. I looked to my right and saw the blue of the lake, and I just stared at it as I slowly peddled toward the next aid station. That blue is the shade people refer to when they say their favorite color is blue, and it was better than any song I might have listened to.
Eventually every climb ends and you get to enjoy a frighteningly quick descent. The East Rim Road hasn’t been resurfaced in a few years, so the dips and small cracks keep you on your toes. There’s an added thrill from hurtling down the side of a mountain with other bikers around you.
For a seasoned cyclist, the loop can be done in less than four hours. But this ride shouldn’t be about time. Every turnout is another opportunity to see the lake from a new perspective. Many of the iconic images of Crater Lake are made from the West Rim Road, so the further you get on the East Road, you’re guaranteed to see things in a new way.
Oh, and don’t forget to stop back at the visitor center once you’re done with the circumnavigation because you get a cool collector’s pin.
The next morning we drove to Watchman Overlook to watch the sunrise. The view was much different than the day prior. Low-hanging clouds obscured the water and a slow breeze pushed them out of the caldera as the sun got hotter. I hiked up to the Watchman Peak fire lookout, where Wizard Island kept popping in and out of sight. Finally there was a moment of absolute clarity. The clouds parted and I was alone, gazing at the view.
I felt closer than ever to the place. Between the ride and taking a short hike away from the parking lot, it helped crystalize how many ways you can see Crater Lake. Everyone will remember their first glimpse of the caldera, but if you keep coming back, you’ll rediscover the wonder.
