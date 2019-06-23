Riversdale Grange hosts fundraiser on June 29
Riversdale Grange, 4856 Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg, will host a hamburger, hot dog and ice cream sundae fundraiser at noon Saturday, June 29, 2019.
The funds received will be added to the Grange scholarship fund to provide future scholarships for students throughout Douglas County.
There is not a charge for the meal but donations to the scholarship fund will be accepted.
Information: Peggy Fine, 541-673-0369.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.