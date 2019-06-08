The Roofers gave the Dr. Stewart’s American Legion baseball team a pretty deep hole to climb out of at Bill Gray Stadium at Legion Field on Saturday night.
PABCO, based out of Lakeridge, took the lead from the start and continued to build on it as the game progressed en route to a 16-2 nonleague victory over the Docs in Roseburg’s home opener.
The Docs dropped to 1-1 on the season. Dr. Stewart’s will host Gerding Builders of Corvallis Sunday in a nonleague doubleheader, beginning at 1 p.m.
Garret Wianco paced PABCO’s 16-hit attack, going 5-for-6 with a double and two runs. Brian Hamlin went 3-for-5 with a two-bagger and three RBIs, and Spencer Santana was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs.
The Roofers broke the contest open with seven runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Dallas McGill took the loss for the Docs. The left-hander from Reedsport High School allowed seven hits and six earned runs over 3 2/3 innings, striking out four and walking four.
Dr. Stewart’s finished with six hits off two PABCO pitchers. Caden Johnson was 3-for-3 and KC Pettibone tripled and knocked in two runs. Doran Gillespie also tripled.
After Sunday’s twin bill, Dr. Stewart’s will continue nonleague play Tuesday at home against the Medford Mustangs. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
PABCO 210 713 2 — 16 16 0
Dr.Stewart’s 000 002 0 — 2 6 4
Marioni, Knight (6) and Gibson; McGill, Zeimet (4), Pettibone (6) and Lavigne. WP — Marioni. LP — McGill (0-1). 2B — Wianco (P), Taylor (P), Hamlin (P). 3B — Gillespie (DS), Pettibone (DS).
