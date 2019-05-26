The Rose School/Connections Learning/ACES GED Program graduation ceremony will be held at noon, Tuesday, June 11 on the second floor of the Labor Temple, 742 SE Roberts Ave., Roseburg.
The 2019 graduates are: Johnathan Blake Finnie, Blake Robert Harris, Rachael Anne Harvey, McKaylah Mae McClure, Heather Lynn Nadey, Landon Drake Nelson, Luke William Pope, Nicholas Alan Terry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.