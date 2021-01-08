A Roseburg man identified only as a transient was found dead in the South Umpqua River near Gaddis Park on Friday, the second death of a homeless person in less than 10 days in Douglas County.
At 11:48 a.m. Friday, Douglas County 911 received a report of an unresponsive adult male in the water.
Emergency medical services crews and Roseburg police officers responded and confirmed the 48-year-old man was deceased. Foul play is not suspected, but investigators said the man was living a "transient lifestyle," and had been in and around the Gaddis Park area for "the past few days," according to a press release.
No further details were provided.
On Wednesday, Dec. 30, a homeless man was found deceased in a tent Monday morning at the Stewart Park Duck Pond, according to the Douglas County Medical Examiner.
The Douglas County Medical Examiner confirmed the death of a 67-year-old transient.
