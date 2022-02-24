Services for the homeless. A robot for the police department. More security at the parking garage.
Those were just three of more than a dozen ideas the Roseburg City Council tossed around Wednesday as it debated how to spend more than $5 million in federal funds.
The $5.2 million is funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The city got the first half of the funding in August 2021. The second half will be received later this year. The city has until Dec. 31, 2024, to earmark the funds and until Dec. 31, 2026, to fully expend the money.
The city has already spent $433,000 of the funds to “backfill” revenue lost by the impacts of COVID-19 in transportation, bike trail, off-street parking and park improvement funds.
Additionally, $140,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding was committed to hiring a homeless services coordinator with Aviva; $39,018 was spent on preparing a federal tourism-related grant application, and nearly $22,000 went toward helping the Roseburg Senior Center serve as a cooling center last summer.
That means a total of $634,396 in American Rescue Plan Act funds has been committed or spent so far, which leaves about $4.56 million left to spend.
City staff put together a list of items that the City Council could consider for the remaining funds. Three of the items were considered by staff to be “required” expenditures: $2.5 million to operate the homeless shelter the city is preparing to open, $40,000 for the purchase of COVID-related supplies, and reimbursement for mandatory employer-paid COVID related sick leave, which is coming from another fund.
Other ideas for expenditures included replacing the boiler at the Roseburg Pubic Library, purchasing a robot for the police department to use in hazardous situations and a bonus for non-management city employees for their difficult work during the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s just a one-time payment, it’s nothing huge, but I think it would mean a lot for the people who have continued to come to work day-to-day,” said City Manager Nikki Messenger, who proposed the idea for bonuses.
The proposal didn’t go very far, with several councilors and Mayor Larry Rich speaking out against it.
“When I heard this I thought, ‘what are we doing?’” Rich said. “There are so many people out there that didn’t have a job to go to … I would have to really think hard on that one. We should be happy we got paid because there’s a lot of restaurants that are going belly up.”
City Councilor Brian Prawitz presented two ideas that weren’t on the list compiled by staff: pay for security at the downtown Roseburg parking garage and buy the old Rite Aid building and the empty lot just west of it, which formerly housed a Safeway. The site, comprised of two parcels totaling 2.54 acres, is currently for sale.
The price for the entire property is $2.25 million, according to the listing. However, the listing also notes that the two parcels — one at 1.41 acres and the other at 1.13 acres — can be purchased separately.
“The city doesn’t want to be in the real estate business, I get it. But we could have more say in what happens with those properties,” Prawitz said.
The biggest item on the list was $2.5 million to operate a homeless shelter the city is planning on opening within the next few months. The city has received a $1.5 million state grant to get the shelter off the ground, but more money will be needed to continue to operate it, Messenger said.
“The important thing to do is to make sure we have the funding at least for the first two years of operations,” she said, adding that she also anticipates other funding sources to emerge.
Other items discussed included finishing the third floor of the Roseburg Public Safety Center, at an estimated cost of $125,000; upgrades for virtual meetings at the library, at a cost of $40,000; and replacing the HVAC system at the Umpqua Valley Arts facility, for $40,000.
While no concrete decisions were made Monday, the council decided to put five items in a top tier of projects to fund:
An additional $100,000 for homeless services, such as helping set up warming centers; $40,000 for a boiler at the library; $150,000 for a new communication system for police, firefighters and public works; $40,000 for a police robot; and an unidentified amount of money for more security at the parking garage.
