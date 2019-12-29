Reporters at The News-Review took a deep dive into Roseburg’s homeless crisis in 2019 and produced a series on the problem this October.
A study commissioned by the City of Roseburg found that barriers to housing are the chief cause of homelessness and removing those barriers is the key to solving it.
That same study found city officials too often fall into a false narrative of addiction being the primary cause.
Reporters were told by homeless campers that their tents and sleeping bags were tossed in the trash during community cleanups and that police ticketed them at $250 a pop if they fell asleep — even inside a carport designated for the homeless across from the courthouse. Douglas County Commissioner Chris Boice has suggested creating a legal camping area on Diamond Lake Boulevard that could house as many as 100 people.
Many people are doing what they can to help. Roseburg Rescue Mission provides food and shelter, and the Roseburg Dream Center offers meals and other assistance four days a week. Several local organizations offer housing vouchers.
Reporters found that little, if any, help was available for homeless people with severe mental illnesses like schizophrenia. A case in point was Jeffrey Short, a man who believes his name is Elliot Ness and that he is a police chief from Heaven.
Short spends most of his days on a bench outside Roseburg City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.