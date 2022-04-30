The Roseburg High girls tennis team hosted a tournament on Friday and Saturday at Umpqua Valley Tennis Center.

The Indians competed against Sheldon and Barlow Friday, and played Grants Pass Saturday.

Jesuit defeated Barlow 8-0 in the title meet.

Roseburg Results

Friday

Roseburg vs. Sheldon

Singles

Emerson Keaney, S, def. Sarah Bryan, R, 6-0, 6-0; Natalie Kaiser, S, def. Symone Rust, R, 7-5, 6-1; Kat Giber, S, def. Emma Kahler, R, 6-0, 6-0; Torah Womack, S. def. Helena Garcia, R, 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles

Ella Richie-Meredith Moualson, S, def. Karissa Wattman-Grace Ipsen, R, 6-4, 6-2; Grace Book-Olivia Feist, S, def. Kennedy Baylis-Hines-Kamryn Wattman, R, 6-2, 6-4;, Kambria Stone-Mikyla Cunningham, R, def. Lauren Campbell-Imgon Harring, S, 5-7, 6-2, 12-10; Gwen Poker-Sydney Potter, S, def. Ella Clark-Alena Howard, R, 6-2, 2-6, 10-5.

Roseburg vs. Barlow

Natalie Budge, B. def. Emma Kahler, R, 6-1, 6-0; Olivia Payne, B, def. Symone Rust, R, 6-0, 6-1; Emily Hunt, B, def. Helena Garcia, R, 6-0, 6-1; Abby Utt, B, def. Katherine Steffensen, R, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles

Kari Moffat-Sophie Bier, B, def. Karissa Wattman-Kamryn Wattman, R, 6-3, 6-1; Lucy Knifong-Kohana Eki, B. def. Mikyla Cunningham-Kambria Stone, R, 4-6, 6-7 (7-4); Myriam Harter-Kena Craun, B, def. Alena Howard-Amber Todd, R, 6-1, 6-1; Kate Roupp-Rebecca Bryant, B, def. Ella Clark-Kayla Tyler, R, 6-2, 6-1.

Saturday

Roseburg vs. Grants Pass

Allie Rist, GP. def. Ella Clark R, 6-0, 6-0; Maddy Cox, GP, def. Emma Kahler, R, 6-2, 6-2; Alyssa Jarred, GP, def. Mikyla Cunningham, R, 7-5, 6-0; Kayla Feskens, GP, def. Helena Garcia R, 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles

Karissa Wattman-Kamryn Wattman, R, def. Janessa Pilcher-Amelia Gladback, GP, 6-3, 6-4; Kambria Stone-Symone Rust, R, def. Page Pastrell-Elise Garry, GP, 6-4, 7-5; Allison Robinson-Marlee Bennett, GP, def. Amber Todd-Alena Howard, R, 6-1, 6-0; Jazmine Campbell-Reese Isabell, GP, def. Idel Sevinc-Denisa Sorensen, R, 6-0, 6-0.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

