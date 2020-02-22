Roseburg High School is changing its science formula.
Starting next school year, the school will take a Physics First approach to science. This means incoming freshmen will learn physics first, then move on to chemistry and finally biology.
“The reason it’s changing is because we know a lot more about science than we did 60 years ago,” Principal Jill Weber said at the Feb. 12 board meeting. “Back then biology was identifying plants and animals, right?
“Now we know the biochemistry inside of those leaves, so we’re teaching kids about photosynthesis and carbohydrates and hydrogen bond and how those break apart in ATP without having chemistry first. So it’s a little bit interesting that we’re teaching them biochemistry before we teach them chemistry. It’s important to switch that around.”
Weber repeated those sentiments in an interview Thursday. Science teacher Chad Smith and Kristin Brooks added that it made more sense to teach the younger students a hands-on science before moving to more conceptual subjects.
“When you look at all the research for it and what it says about how kids learn. I think a lot of kids aren’t ready for what we want to do in biology,” Smith said. He explained that in middle schools students get to use touch and feel during science, and physics allows for them to continue with hands-on experiments, while chemistry is more of a mixture between hands-on and conceptual and biology is mostly conceptual.
The school will start the new sequence in science courses when the current eighth graders come into the high school at the start of the 2020-2021 school year. Students who are already enrolled at the high school will continue on the current sequence, but will use new curriculum.
Roseburg High School is piloting two different curriculum this year; STEMscopes, which is used in both Roseburg middle schools, and the Patterns Approach, which is used in the Beaverton School District.
Beaverton School District officials, who implemented a Physics First model in 2012, served as a guiding tool to Roseburg administrators and educators.
Weber said the high school hopes to make a decision in the spring, purchase materials during the summer and start teaching the new curriculum at the start of the next school year.
Teachers have already started professional development training on Physics First.
“When they learn physics first, because they can so easily see cause and effect, the idea is that it’ll get their brain more used to thinking in that manner so when they move into the classes where it’s not as tactile they’ll still be thinking about those kinds of things, basically,” Brooks said.
Oregon adopted Next Generation Science Standards in 2014. “Science used to be more a body of knowledge, let’s memorize thing,” Weber said. “Now, we’re really looking at the process and the way all these sciences are connected.”
The new standards include concepts that cross over between the different subjects in science, such as systems, stability and change, cause and effect, and other concepts that repeat throughout science.
Last year was the first time schools were assessed on the new standards and schools are currently undergoing testing for this school year. Results from last year’s assessment have not yet been released.
“We know with the previous standards in Oregon we saw huge growth in Beaverton when they switched to this model,” Weber said.
The hardest thing may be the math that’s required for physics, but all freshmen at Roseburg High School take algebra I.
“We’re going to be doing some math with them all year, so hopefully what we’ll get to see is their math skills will grow more their freshmen year,” Brooks said. “Not only are they doing something in math class, but they can apply it in science class, which I think will be really nice.”
Roseburg middle schools adopted new science curriculum in 2017 and elementary schools will pilot STEMscopes next school year to consider it for adoption to better align with the middle schools.
“We’re always looking to improve,” Weber said. “It’s not the easy route, but we believe it’s the best thing for kids.”
In the 2020-2021 school year, the school district will have new instructional materials for elementary math, high school world languages, high school health, and high school science. The district will also be piloting middle school and high school language arts, elementary health and elementary science with the goal of adoption in the 2021-2022 school year.
