Dan Bain thought he was there to cover a Roseburg City Council meeting Monday night as one of his final assignments for The News-Review. Little did he know he was there to be honored on his last day as a reporter for The News-Review. Roseburg Mayor Larry Rich proclaimed Friday as "Dan Ban Day" in Roseburg, honoring Bain for more than 40 years as a sports announcer, radio DJ, news and radio news reporter and newspaper journalist. Family members and Bain listened as Rich read the proclamation, which was followed by a standing ovation.
Roseburg mayor proclaims Friday, Sept. 4. as 'Dan Bain Day'
Mike Henneke
News Editor
Mike Henneke has been working in newspapers for nearly 30 years. Dad of 5 kids, send more snacks.
