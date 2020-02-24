Local law enforcement officers were recognized for their contributions Friday at the 44th annual Respect for the Law Banquet hosted by the Roseburg Optimist Club.
The club awarded honors to members of the Oregon State Police, Douglas County Sheriff's Office, and Roseburg, Sutherlin and Winston Police Departments.
The Sheriff's Office had three of its employees recognized; Renee Damas was recognized as 9-1-1 dispatcher of the year, Cpl. Kelly Dwight was honored as corrections deputy of the year, and deputy Michael Siemens was named patrol deputy of the year.
Damas, who has worked at the Sheriff's Office since 2012, was described as having an "upbeat and positive attitude," according to a press release.
Both Dwight and Siemens have been with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office for 5 1/2 years.
Sheriff John Hanlin described Dwight as "an asset to the agency and the community," according to a press release.
Siemens was applauded for "his self-motivated policing and his ability to solve crime."
Roseburg Police Department peers and supervisors awarded officer Chris Bonebrake the 2019 Officer of the Year award.
"Chris always comes to work with a great attitude and he is well-liked and respected by all of his supervisors and peers," police spokesman Jeff Eichenbusch wrote.
Bonebrake has been with the department since June 2016 and is a K-9 handler on the patrol team, paired with K-9 Axel. Prior to his role with Roseburg police he was a deputy for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Winston Police Department selected Jordan Guthrie as the officer of the year. Bryce Sanman was the officer of the year for the Sutherlin Police Department.
