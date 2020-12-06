In response to the latest guidance from the Oregon Health Authority, the Roseburg Public Library building will remain closed at least through the end of December.
Library and city staff will continue to monitor the public health situation and consider reopening the building when Douglas County’s COVID-19 risk level improves to moderate according to OHA’s metric. The most current information will be posted on the library’s website at www.roseburgpubliclibrary.org and Facebook page @roseburglibrary.
Drive-up pickup service remains available every Tuesday from 3-6 p.m. To take advantage of this option, patrons should log into their accounts and place holds at roseburg.biblionix.com using their library card number and password (the default password is the phone number used to register the account). Patrons also may call the library at 541-492-7050 or email at library@cityofroseburg.org to receive assistance.
Library staff will pull requested items from the shelves, check them out to patrons and prepare them for pickup. Every Tuesday from 3-6 p.m., patrons may enter the parking lot on Southeast Fowler Street and drive up to the main door and staff will facilitate handing over materials. Patrons are asked to remain in their vehicle and follow the posted instructions in the parking lot.
Staff will not handle returned materials during the drive-up service. Instead, patrons are asked to continue using the outside book drop. Due dates will remain in effect and overdue reminders and bills will be issued.
The Winter Reading Program for all ages will continue through Jan. 9. Information and reading logs are located on the library’s website; click Winter Reading Program. Craft kits for youth will be available every Tuesday in December during the drive-up pickup service while supplies last.
The library continues to issue cards by email. The application form is available on the library’s website; click on Policies and Forms. The Circulation Policy explains the types of cards available.
Patrons may submit a completed application form and picture of a photo ID to library@cityofroseburg.org. If the ID does not list the current address, also email a picture of a piece of mail that lists the patron’s name and current address. Those who pay for a card may submit cash or check (made out to City of Roseburg) in the library book drop; alternately, a check may be sent to the library at 1409 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., Ste. 100, Roseburg, OR 97470.
The library’s digital platforms remain available 24/7. Thousands of electronic books and audiobooks are available for readers of all ages through cloudLibrary and OverDrive. Each library cardholder may check out up to three items on cloudLibrary and six items on OverDrive at one time.
Please hang onto your donations until the building reopens. We do not have the capacity to manage them without our amazing volunteers, who are not serving at this time.
Library staff may be reached at 541-492-7050 or library@cityofroseburg.org. Thank you for your continued support of Roseburg Public Library.
