Roseburg Public Library’s second phase of renovations is gaining momentum this fall and patrons will see dramatic changes in the near future.
The showcase feature will be a wall mural that spans about 25 feet wide by 7.5 feet high in the main library between the new restrooms. Anvil Northwest, the City of Roseburg’s Destination Marketing Organization, is designing the artwork, which will be reviewed by city staff and the Library Commission.
Booths, tables and chairs will be installed beneath the mural. This is a popular gathering area, and a new arrangement will provide additional seating options. We also plan to install booths just outside of the Teen Room.
The public computer areas near the front desk and in the children’s and teen rooms have been reconfigured to provide adequate distancing. Additional data ports and outlets were installed last month, and the library will purchase individual cubicles to once again offer 19 public workstations. Currently, seven computers are available.
The padded chairs throughout the main library will be replaced with new, cozier seating and there will be more of it. One of our goals is to replicate the teen room’s atmosphere for adults and we plan to create a living room type of area in a corner facing Deer Creek. Long term, we anticipate using this space for Silent Book Group and small author events.
New paint in the stacks area will complete the renovations in the library.
The Ford Room will get a facelift with new carpet, paint and kitchenette appliances. In addition, a mounted projector, large screen, whiteboards and a sound system will be installed. Essentially, it will look and function much the same as the Deer Creek and South Umpqua meeting rooms. Our co-location partner, the Douglas Education Service District, is working with us on this part of the project.
Funding for the second phase of renovations was provided by the C. Giles Hunt Charitable Trust, Douglas Community Fund (Oregon Community Foundation), Douglas Education Service District, Epping Fund (Salem Foundation) and Friends of the Roseburg Public Library.
