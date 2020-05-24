Roseburg Public Schools students can now see their teachers again, on screen at least.
The school district has started video-conferencing lessons via Zoom between teachers and students again starting Wednesday.
“Roseburg Public Schools continues to prioritize the need to remain connected with students during school closures and has been actively examining methods for fostering learning and building relationships,” an email sent to parents read.
The decision to return to videoconferencing comes more than a month after the schools suspended the practice following an incident where a middle school class was exposed to what school officials called “graphic content.”
“The platform will be an optional tool for teachers to use, and students will not be required to participate. Parents will also be able to opt their students out of participation,” an email sent to parents read.
Roseburg Public Schools piloted other platforms for videoconferencing, but ultimately decided to return to Zoom for its face-to-face interactions.
The message to parents said, “After extensive review of various video-conferencing platforms, the district has decided to resume the use of Zoom for teachers and students on an optional basis. The decision follows a security breach in April during a classroom Zoom session and an in-depth analysis of safety and security by district technology leaders.”
The district’s technology leaders included representatives from each school who spent several weeks piloting other platforms while evaluating security features, ease-of-use and other tools available with the various platforms.
The school district had continued to use Zoom for its virtual board meetings, budget meetings and other administrative meetings.
Zoom has had multiple disruptions this year — known as Zoombombing or Zoom raiding — as the platform became more popular during the pandemic. Disrupting a Zoom session is frequently caused when people post Zoom login codes online and ask for their sessions to be “raided.”
Schools officials said it investigated how the exposure to “graphic content” occurred, and that it did not think the login information had been shared online. The teacher of the class was said to have followed all safety protocols put in place, including creating a waiting room that requires teachers to accept each student into the class.
Teachers will also continue to go through professional development training to use videoconferencing and other programs used for distance learning.
Video conferencing has been an integral part of education at most schools throughout Oregon who started Distance Learning for All on April 13 as school will remain closed for the remainder of the academic year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Roseburg’s school year ends June 11.
Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon did not return a request for comment on this story.
