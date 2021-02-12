Community members will be able to provide feedback on the possibility of retiring the Roseburg High School mascot.
During Wednesday’s meeting the school board agreed to ask the public to respond to the following statement, “Roseburg Public Schools has adopted a Strategic Plan that focuses on providing equitable experiences to all students and ensuring they feel safe and included in their school environments. The district has also adopted an anti-discrimination policy focused on treating students fairly and justly. In accordance with these priorities and to follow our policy, the Board of Directors is considering the retirement of the current Roseburg High School mascot, the Indians. We welcome your comments.”
The mascot, Indians, stirred up controversy again this year when a petition was started to change it due to its racist nature. It’s not the first time the school district has debated whether to keep or retire the mascot.
“(This) would be a more clearer presentation to the community in where they truly understand that we need to retire the mascot,” school board director Howard Johnson said during the meeting. “We need to move forward. We need to do it quickly. We need to make sure that there’s no harboring of past traditions. Those days are gone.
“This country was made great through the genocides of Indians and the enslavement of Blacks, and we don’t want to go back to that. We want to move forward. I’m in favor of moving forward.”
A feedback form will be made available online from Feb. 15 to Feb. 22 on the school district website, www.roseburg.k12.or.us, or feedback may be submitted until Feb. 22 to the district office at 1419 NW Valley View Drive in Roseburg.
A committee is expected to evaluate the feedback and present it to the school board at its regular meeting on Feb. 24. The committee is made up of school board directors Micki Hall, Johnson and Rod Cotton.
During Wednesday’s meeting school board director Brandon Bishop said, “It’s time to do better” after he read Maya Angelou’s quote, “Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.”
Respondents will be asked to provide their name, email address and affiliation with the district.
