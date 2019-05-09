Charles Lee and Rebecca Larson are facing challenges by John Parker and Bob Cormier, respectively, for their position on the Roseburg Public Schools’ board of directors.
Larson was selected in September 2018 to serve the remainder of the term left after Paul Meyer resigned from the board.
She is a mother of five school-age children, and private music instructor.
“I love public schools, I think they are so important to communities,” Larson said. “I am a trained educator. I taught middle school, I’ve been a substitute, I’ve been a PTA president. We’ve lived all over the country so I’ve worked with nine different school districts in five different states.”
All five of her children will be in Roseburg Public Schools next year, from kindergartner to high school senior in all levels of education.
“It’s important to me, because that’s where my kids spend their time, that the schools are the best they can be,” Larson said. “I’d like to continue the work that I have started. I think I do bring a unique perspective, because I’m female, I bring a unique perspective because I’m a mother with kids that are in school right now. I’m in those schools every day, I’m in the drop off lines, I’m in and out of the school offices ... I think that gives me a perspective on the board that maybe everyone doesn’t have. I know the teachers, I see them. I see the secretaries, I see the janitors, so I think that gives me a perspective because I’m in it right now.”
Cormier is a retired culinary supervisor and kitchen manager at Phoenix Charter School, and is challenging Larson in the race for position 6.
“I was fortunate to work with the students and seeing the ones that really put in an effort were working toward their future and I thought maybe I could help somehow,” Cormier said.
Cormier coached baseball and served on the board of Umpqua Valley Babe Ruth for a number of years.
He said when he started working at Phoenix Charter School, he noticed it was “vastly different than when I went to school. I thought it gave me an insight into their needs and an urge to serve, I guess.”
Lee has been a school board member since 1995 in position 5 and is being challenged by Parker.
Parker is a real estate broker, who is currently serving on the Douglas County Transportation District board.
“I chose to run for the Roseburg Public School Board because I feel it is time for new, fresh perspectives and ideas that would best come from parents and guardians of children currently in the district,” Parker said. “Having children in the Roseburg Public School District, from elementary to high school, I felt there was a need for more parents to be involved in the District’s decisions. I want to be part of the process that ensures, not only my own children, but all district children feel safe and invited in their learning environment, so they can prosper and attain their highest potential in their learning experience.”
Parker said if elected he would champion commonsense solutions and fight for the most current and relevant curriculum.
“Returning life skill classes such as personal finance, home ec. and civics that focuses on relevant U.S. and State history as required instruction material,” Parker said. “Through this agenda, we can ensure children are being offered the necessary tools needed to be better prepared and set up for success in their future endeavors. Regardless of any perceived family social position.”
Lee is a lawyer for a private practice who would like to continue making decision to best serve Roseburg students, Roseburg tax payers and the future of the Roseburg community.
"Almost every decision involves weighing information from many people who have different opinions and different interests, but we have to successfully make decisions without getting embroiled in endless debate," Lee said. "I think that my almost 25 years of service on the board, and my almost 45 years of service to the community as a lawyer and on community boards, have taught me to be able to listen closely to people who disagree with each other and who may disagree with me. ... I can keep my eye on the objective, which is to produce the best school system for the benefit of our students and our community at a cost that is reasonable for our tax payers."
Micki Hall, who was selected in July 2018 after Daniel Endicott resigned his position on the board, is unopposed in position 2, with two years remaining in the term.
Board chair Joe Garcia and Rodney Cotton are also running unopposed. Garcia has been on the board since 2008 and Cotton has served the school district since 1994.
