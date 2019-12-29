Local veteran leaders had feared for years that they would lose the emergency room at the Roseburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
In August, those fears were realized when the VA downgraded its 24/7 emergency department to a five day urgent care open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The ER began its decline in 2009 when the intensive care unit was closed and the hospital was dropped from a Level II hospital to Level III. Veterans fought for years to get the ICU reopened, to no avail. Staffing problems also contributed to the ER’s eventual demise.
Critics said the decline was of the VA’s own making, asserting it was part of a push toward privatization. VA officials disputed that, but said with staffing shortages and a closed ICU it was safer to send veterans to outside hospitals.
A new benefit program called the Mission Act allows veterans to obtain urgent care in the community over the weekends, and VA officials said it’s now easier to get outside ER care bills paid through the VA.
