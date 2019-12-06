Roseburg City Councilor Tom Ryan will be the first to tell you that when he says something you can take it to the bank.
So Ryan raised some eyebrows this week during a City Council meeting on goal-setting when he mentioned that the Albertsons in Roseburg was closing. When the meeting ended I asked Ryan about what he had said.
Ryan explained that Safeway and Albertsons are owned by the same company (in 2015 Cerberus, the parent company of Albertsons, purchased Safeway for about $9 billion). A couple of months ago Safeway officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for renovation work completed at the store on Stephens, Ryan said, and during the ceremony a Safeway official announced that Albertson’s would be closing.
“It’s already closed,” Ryan told me.
I drove to the store at 3013 NW Stewart Parkway to see for myself. It was open so I went inside and talked to a couple of workers, who said they hadn’t heard anything about the store closing. That didn’t surprise me since workers are often the last to be told of such a closing.
I contacted several sources in the business community to see what they knew, but most had not heard anything about the closing.
Stuart Cowie, community development director for the City of Roseburg, told me he had heard rumors.
“I have heard that rumor, but have not been given any official information to substantiate the claim. You might contact Albertsons management to see if there is any truth to it,” he wrote in an email.
While I was contacting sources I spoke again with Ryan. He said he had talked to an employee at the Fred Meyer store in Roseburg who said their store was already hiring Alberstons workers.
Ryan eventually called me back and said that he talked to managers at Safeway and Albertsons and both said no, the rumor was not true. He appeared to be wrong about the closing. “It ruins my reputation because I’m never wrong,” Ryan said with a chuckle.
He also sent a note out to fellow city councilors and other city officials to clear the air: “Please accept my apology Albertson is not closing. I guess the decision was rescinded. How do I look with egg on my face?”
Final note: During my reporting I did talk to one local business leader who told me there was more than a kernel of truth to the rumor. This person told me that a decision had been made to close the store but then that decision was reversed, with no explanation why or no new plans announced.
A phone call to Alberstons’ headquarters in Boise on Friday was not immediately returned.
Needless to say, I will continue to investigate this and let you know what I find.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.