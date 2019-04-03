CORVALLIS — Adley Rutschman and Beau Philip tallied two hits apiece, but the Oregon State offense was unable to overcome a strong relief outing by San Diego State’s Adrian Mardueno in a 4-3 loss to the Aztecs Tuesday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.
SDSU took an early 2-0 lead thanks to solo runs in both the first and second innings. Oregon State, though, jumped on Aztecs’ starter Brian Leonhardt with a three-run second; Jake Harvey doubled in a run, followed by RBI singles from Kyler McMahan and Philip.
San Diego State (16-12 overall) pulled ahead in the fifth with a pair of runs and the Beavers (19-6-1) were held scoreless by Mardueno. The right-hander came on in the third and allowed two hits and a walk in seven scoreless innings. He improved to 2-1 this season.
Sam Tweedt made his sixth start of the season for the Beavers and allowed six hits and four runs — three earned — in 4 2/3 innings. He was charged with the loss, dropping to 1-2 this year.
Oregon State and San Diego State conclude their midweek series Wednesday at 5:35 p.m.
