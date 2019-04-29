SAN JOSE, Calif. — Oregon took a three-run lead in the fifth inning, but San Jose State scored four unanswered runs capped off by a walk-off in the ninth to hand the Ducks a 4-3 nonconference loss Monday at Excite Ballpark.
San Jose State (18-26) tied the game in the ninth after a leadoff hit by pitch came around to score following a balk, sacrifice bunt and RBI single off Oregon reliever Ryne Nelson. An error on a failed pickoff attempt moved a runner to third base before a squeeze bunt by Nick Knecht drove in the winning run.
Evan Williams put the Ducks on the board first with a two-out, two-run single to left in the first inning, scoring Sam Novitske and Spencer Steer to make it 2-0.
Steer gave Oregon (23-19) a 3-0 lead in the fifth inning, driving in Novitske, who reached with his third hit of the day, an RBI single. San Jose State answered with a run in the bottom half of the inning to cut the Ducks’ lead to 3-1.
Oregon starter Tyler Frazier gave up just the one run over 4 1/3 innings before Christian Ciuffetelli, Hunter Breault and Nico Tellache combined to hold the Spartans scoreless over the next 2 2/3 innings and maintain the two-run lead.
SJSU would add a run off Nelson, who came in to pitch the eighth, to cut it to a one-run game.
OREGON 12, CALIFORNIA 4
BERKELEY, Calif. — Jonny DeLuca hit a grand slam and Cullen Kafka gave Oregon a strong start on the mound in a Pac-12 win over California at Evans Diamond on Sunday afternoon.
Kafka pitched five scoreless inning and the Ducks offense put up big numbers in the middle innings. The Oregon starter moved to 5-3 on the season while allowing just three hits.
DeLuca unloaded a two-out grand slam to cap a seven-run fifth inning to put the Ducks in charge. Oregon (8-10 Pac-12) added a pair of runs in the top of the sixth to make it 9-0. The Ducks loaded the bases and scored when Gabe Matthews was hit by a pitch and a DeLuca walked.
Cal (23-15, 10-8) added single runs in the seventh and eighth.
DeLuca finished with a career-high five RBIs. Spencer Steer finished 2-for-5 with three RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.