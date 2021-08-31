Judging by the masks, teachers in vests, backpacks and school buses, Monday marked the first day of school — at least with Roseburg Public Schools and Sutherlin School District. At Fir Grove Elementary, teachers and staff rolled out the red carpet (red Butcher paper) for students and Principal Katrina Hanson stood in front of the school, dressed in a safety vest, while waving to students and their families.
School kicks off around Douglas County
Mike Henneke
News Editor
Mike Henneke has been working in newspapers for nearly 30 years. Dad of 5 kids, send more snacks.
